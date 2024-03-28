NDTV Yuva: Alaya F On Nepotism In The Film Industry - 'My Struggle Was A Privileged One'

Alaya F at the NDTV event.

Alaya F, one of the guests at NDTV Yuva, spoke about featuring in her upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. She said, "It is that one big masala action entertainer that in have been waiting for." Talking about her experience of working with the two stars for the first time, Alaya F said, "The experience was great. I really thought i was the healthy, fit person and then i met Akshay sir and Tiger and they made me realize I am not nearly as healthy as I think I am. Akshay sir and Tiger really set a different benchmark to what it is to be action stars and fit. Fitness for me like a hobby, not a lifestyle like them."

The Freddy star also expressed her views on nepotism. Recalling her struggling days, Alaya F said, "My struggle was a privileged one." Elaborating, she said "Nepotism also has its levels and layers. My nepotism got me into rooms. Directors and producers would meet with me but no one gave me a movie. I got my first movie Jawaani Jaaneman after testing for one and half years."

Speaking of NDTV's Yuva - Youth For Change mega, Union Minister for Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur was the chief guest at the event and talked about harnessing the power of youth in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The event also featured discussions with Bollywood actors Alaya F, Sidharth Malhotra, singer Jasleen Royal and panel discussions with social media influencers Divija Bhasin and Dr Cuterus among many others.