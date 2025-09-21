Ananya Panday's Trainer Namrata Purohit Busts Pilates Myths, Says "It's Not Just for Women"

Pilates has become one of the most popular fitness trends, and many Bollywood actors swear by it to stay fit and healthy. Despite the popularity of it, there are plenty of misconceptions around Pilates and how it actually helps a person.

Namrata Purohit, fitness trainer of Ananya Panday, Jahnvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and many others, recently took to her Instagram to share top three myths surrounding Pilates - and why it might just be the workout you need.

Pilates Myths You Should Stop Believing

There are many myths around Pilates and what it's all about. Here's a breakdown top three myths around Pilates:

Myth 1: Pilates Is Only For Women

"Pilates was started by Joseph Pilates for men at war," the trainer explained. "Today, athletes, cricketers, and even top Hollywood actors practice Pilates to stay strong and injury-free." The idea that Pilates is a 'women-only' workout couldn't be further from the truth. Men can equally benefit from its focus on core strength, flexibility, and overall conditioning.

Myth 2: Pilates Is Too Easy - Or Too Hard

"I've heard both, and both are wrong," said the trainer. "Pilates can be as easy or as challenging as you make it." She further explained that the beauty of Pilates in its cutomisation - it can be adapted for beginners or pushed to an intense, sweat-inducing session or experienced practitioners. "It can get really intense, but it can also help with rehab. So it really depends on the class design," she added.

Myth 3: Pilates Won't Help With Strength

"The third myth is that Pilates won't help your strength gains, which is wrong. Pilates isn't just about flexibility," the trainer stressed. "It is for strength, to increase your power, muscular endurance, balance, and stability. It can also help gain lean muscle mass and assist with long-term weight loss. Pilates can do a lot, and these are just a few myths," she concluded.

With these myths debunked, it is clear that Pilates is not just a passing trend but a versatile powerful form of exercise that anyone can incorporate in their workout routine.