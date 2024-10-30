Vicky Kaushal Discusses Mental Health And Tackling Anxiety By Making It "Your Friend"

Vicky Kaushal is a master of many talents. From acting to dancing, he can ace any task with utmost perfection. Behind his ever-charming persona, Vicky never shies away from discussing his personal challenges. In an exclusive conversation with Harper's Bazaar India, Vicky openly discussed his anxiety and insecurities. When asked for his advice to younger artists struggling with the same issues, he said, “The best thing to do for anxiety is to acknowledge it. The enemy is indulging in it. A senior actor once told me to make anxiety your friend. It's always going to be there; you need to master it. Acknowledging is a great first step.” The actor feels his best when he keeps himself creatively challenged.

This is not the first time Vicky has talked about his mental health. Earlier, in a conversation with Nikhil Taneja on his show Be A Man Yaar, the actor shared how he was self-critical and had an inferiority complex during college. “I was not exactly bullied or ragged, but I had a significant inferiority complex. I think my shyness and fear of crowds often came from that. I was always too thin and lanky, so I would think that I couldn't fight someone.“ He also states how these inferiority complexes damaged him so much and affected his mental health.

Dealing with anxiety isn't easy and it's nice to see Vicky share his common struggles. If you are someone who too, has anxiety issues, it is suggested to seek professional help to overcome it.

