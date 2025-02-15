Katrina Kaif's Soft Floral Pastels Filled Anita Dongre <i>Saree</i> Is Ethereally Ethnic Chic

Katrina Kaif started off her saree game for the year on an elegant and feminine note. The Tiger 3 actress looked like a delight as she draped the nine yards wonder to attend the screening of her husband, Vicky Kaushal's latets movie Chavva.

Katrina Kaif proved that she is Bollywood's evergreen fashionista who can carry off anything ranging from a mini dress to sarees and beyond. This time around she draped a pretty perfect organza saree from the shelves of the designer, Anita Dongre. The light blue drape featured a see-through silhouette and an overall floral print in pastel pink, blue and green hues. The border of the saree was laden with an intricate pink sequin and gold beadwork filled cutwork border. A beautiful leaf green embroidery and interspersed with tiny sparkling sequins also ran across the border of the saree throughout its palla and pleats. The saree was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse with a floral print, gold beadwork details and blue dead fringe details attached around its hemline.

Katrina's accessory game was on point with an emerald and diamonds encrusted ethnic dangler earring, a stack of kundan and meenakari kadas along with a matching cocktail ring, and a statement emerald ring adorned on her ring finger.

On the hair front, Katrina's tresses were styled into lady-like soft waves left open over her shoulders. Makeup wise, she sported her beaming skin topped with a bronzer laden forehead, cheekbones and jawline, highlighted highpoints of her face, a contoured nose, luscious pink lips, a dainty bindi smokey brown eyes courtesy of Kay Beauty's palette with the same name and lots of mascara laden wispy lashes to finish off the look just right.

Katrina Kaif looked saree-torially chic in her soft floral pastels Anita Dongre drape.

