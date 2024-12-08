Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Chose Comfy December Casuals With A <i>Salwar Kameez</i> And Denims At The Airport

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to bring in their third wedding anniversary on December 9, 2024. The duo was seen leaving from Mumbai airport dressed in casual yet comfy looks, perfect for a flight. The Bollywood power couple tied the knot back in 2021 in a dreamy wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. What got our attention was Katrina's pink salwar kameez and Vicky's cargo and denim-clad OOTDs.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/vickykaushal.universe

Katrina Kaif sported a baby pink-hued salwar kameez made out of a chilly weather-ready silk fabric that featured a knee-length straight kurta with a V-neckline adorned with white and pink floral thread work embroidery. She teamed it with a matching salwar that boasted of white embroidery on the hemline. Katrina wrapped the look beautifully with a matching organza dupatta that had the same white embroidery as the salwar along its borders. A pair of oversized dark sunglasses, ivory juttis embellished with gold beadwork, sleek open tresses and nothing but a pink lip balm added the perfect finishing touches to her look.

Vicky Kaushal matched sartorial steps with his wife Katrina Kaif, keeping it casual in a light grey denim shirt with a button-down closure paired with a dark grey denim cargo with multiple pockets. The Bad Newz actor accessorised his airport-ready look with a pair of sleek gold-rimmed sunglasses, a black cap worn over his combed back hair and a pair of grey slip-on sneakers.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif served couple fashion goals in casual chic airport looks.

