Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Celebrated Diwali 2024 In Their Ethnic Best Of A Rose Organza <i>Saree</i> And Black Sequin <i>Sherwani</i>

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal painted Diwali 2024 in all the colours and sparkles of love. The loved-up duo was seen posing for a quintessential home-style Diwali picture that truly set couple closet goals for the festive season. Vicky Kaushal shared a photo dump of Diwali pictures on Instagram which saw him standing next to his lady love, Katrina Kaif. The couple set Diwali OOTD goals dressed in a rose organza saree and a black sequin sherwani for the festive season.
Katrina Kaif looked regal wearing a glistening organza tissue saree in a rose hue that was decorated with a handwork gold floral border and a see-through finish. She teamed it with a corset-style floral embroidered satin gold blouse that had multicolour floral embroidery on it. She accessorised the look with gold and diamond-encrusted chandbalis and diamond embellished bubble bracelet and a ruby and diamond gold cocktail ring. Katrina styled her hair in a sleek salon-style open look and went for a barely-there pink-toned makeup look with glowing skin, defined brows, hint of blush on her cheeks, a milky pink lip colour and a black bindi to tie the look together.
Vicky Kaushal matched sartorial steps with his wife Katrina Kaif wearing a black sherwani with structured shoulders, a sleek fit and sequin embroidered details all over that added the Diwali sparkle to his look. On the grooming front, Vicky styled his curly hair into a backcombed gel-laden look and sported a rather new signature moustache to round off his festive OOTD.
