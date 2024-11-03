Advertisement

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Celebrated Diwali 2024 In Their Ethnic Best Of A Rose Organza Saree And Black Sequin Sherwani

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Diwali 2024 ethnic closet diaries were a hit

Read Time: 2 mins
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Celebrated Diwali 2024 In Their Ethnic Best Of A Rose Organza <i>Saree</i> And Black Sequin <i>Sherwani</i>
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal slayed Diwali 2024 by setting couple style goals

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal painted Diwali 2024 in all the colours and sparkles of love. The loved-up duo was seen posing for a quintessential home-style Diwali picture that truly set couple closet goals for the festive season. Vicky Kaushal shared a photo dump of Diwali pictures on Instagram which saw him standing next to his lady love, Katrina Kaif. The couple set Diwali OOTD goals dressed in a rose organza saree and a black sequin sherwani for the festive season.

Katrina Kaif looked regal wearing a glistening organza tissue saree in a rose hue that was decorated with a handwork gold floral border and a see-through finish. She teamed it with a corset-style floral embroidered satin gold blouse that had multicolour floral embroidery on it. She accessorised the look with gold and diamond-encrusted chandbalis and diamond embellished bubble bracelet and a ruby and diamond gold cocktail ring. Katrina styled her hair in a sleek salon-style open look and went for a barely-there pink-toned makeup look with glowing skin, defined brows, hint of blush on her cheeks, a milky pink lip colour and a black bindi to tie the look together.

Vicky Kaushal matched sartorial steps with his wife Katrina Kaif wearing a black sherwani with structured shoulders, a sleek fit and sequin embroidered details all over that added the Diwali sparkle to his look. On the grooming front, Vicky styled his curly hair into a backcombed gel-laden look and sported a rather new signature moustache to round off his festive OOTD.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal set festive couple style goals dress for Diwali 2024 in a rose organza saree and a black sequin sherwani.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Diwali 2024
