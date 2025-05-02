WAVES Summit 2025: Kareena Kapoor Aces Her Face Card In A Soft Nude Glam Look

Kareena Kapoor proved yet again that she is the ultimate queen of Bollywood for a reason. The Buckingham Murders actress made heads turn as she attended day two of the WAVES Summit 2025 wearing an ethereal floral blue saree. But what caught our eyes was her glam avatar of the day that screamed soft nude glam core from a mile away.

For the unversed, (WAVES) World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit is an event being held in Mumbai from May 1, 2025 to May 4, 2025. It aims to boost India's media and entertainment industry with participation from stakeholders across the globe. Kareena Kapoor was seen having a conversation with Karan Johar during a sit down panel session. In the midst of which, she felt honoured to be alongside influential voices from cinema, technology and business that represented the role of women in storytelling.

Kareena Kapoor looked like a million bucks in her latest glam outing that witnessed her carrying off a minimal makeup moment. The 44-year-old star sported her radiant base achieved with a mix of foundation and glow drops. She topped it with arched brows, a wash of shimmery bronzer on the eyelids teamed with black eyeliner defined eyes.

What's more, she added kohl on her lower waterline and a generous coat of mascara on her lashes to give her the maximal lashes look. Her chiseled contour laden cheeks were paired with a wash of nude blush and a champagne highlighter. Kareena wrapped up the look with a very on-trend glossy nude lip gloss that gave her glam avatar all the shine it needed. Her glam squad consisted of famous celebrity makeup artists, Pompy Hans and Mitesh Rajani who she has been collaborating with for a while now.

If Kareena's beauty game was reaching for the stars, then how could her tresses game fall far behind? Her straightened hair was tastefully styled into a side-parted and half straight look that secured them on both sides of her crown to allow her makeup of the day to grab all the light.

Kareena Kapoor and her soft nude glam are a match made in beauty heaven.

