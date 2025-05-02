Kareena Kapoor Brightens Up Summer Fashion In A Green Kurta Set

Kareena Kapoor does not need any introduction when it comes to her sartorial choices. She recently picked an ethnic kurta set from the designer label Arpita Mehta and looked like an absolute diva that she is!

The heavily embroidered green kurta featured an elaborate gold star butti and a striking floral jaal work on the border. The intricate floral and geometric patterns, especially on the front, cuffs, and border, amped up the glam factor of the entire look. The neckline of the kurta had a small keyhole slit with a button closure.

Kareena paired the Indian attire with fitted straight pants and an elegant dupatta. Elevated with a matching border, the actress draped her dupatta over one shoulder and tucked it on the opposite arm. She styled the look with a pair of golden strappy heels. For accessories, Kareena wore a heavy and traditional jhumka in gold, pink, and green accents, enhanced with dangling beads or pearls and a cocktail ring.

With dewy makeup, rouged cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, and glossy nude lips highlighting her inherent beauty, Kareena looked stunning as usual. Her open hair was done in delicate waves to the side, allowing the embroidery and craftsmanship of the ensemble to speak for itself.

This outfit is a perfect demonstration of how sometimes all it takes to make a statement is a well-tailored Indian outfit with the right embellishments.