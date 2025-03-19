"The Timing Was Just Perfect", Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Talk About Their Life After Marriage

Shobita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, who got married last year in an intimate ceremony, finally talked about their love story, relationship, and marriage. The couple have been finding “pockets of time“ to be together amid busy shooting schedules. In an interview with Vogue, they opened up about love, stories, navigating marriage together and more.

Sobhita shared what led her to embrace the feeling of love for her husband, Naga. She said, “He was clear-headed, even-keeled and optimistic. At that point, I was also at a place in my head where I was ready to give and receive.” The couple further talked about how they manage their time after marriage. To which Sobhita said how it is all very new for them. However, they have planned their "next 4-5 months based on Sobhita's commitment and mine, but we're looking for little pockets of time to squeeze in a holiday or chill together”, Naga added. He further also revealed what attracts him the most about his wife, Sobhita, to which he replied, “Her Telugu, man. In Mumbai, she is the quintessential city girl, cool, hip, and forward-thinking, but back in Vizag, she is deeply rooted in culture.”

Sobhita also revealed how she never imagined marrying someone from the industry. When asked about the same, she said, “The timing was just perfect. Before I knew him, I didn't think he would be; he is perfectly content, spending two hours cleaning his bike simply because he loves it. If you really like it, he finds joy in being completely devoted to it. He is also someone who sees the beauty of the inconvenience life throws at him; he is always looking at the bright side.”

After years of dating Naga Chaitanya Sobhita, Dhulipala got married back in December 2024 in Hyderabad.

