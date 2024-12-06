Sobhita Dhulipala Looked Twice As Nice In A White And Red South Indian <i>Saree</i> For Her Second Bridal Look

Sobhita Dhulipala's back-to-back bridal looks have been a solid serve. After turning into the most beautiful South Indian bride in a traditional golden silk saree, the actress yet again picked a simple yet statement silhouette for her second bridal look. Nagarjuna Akkineni shared some more dreamy pictures from a wedding ceremony. The quintessential Indian bride stayed true to her traditional aesthetic as she turned to a beautiful white and red saree. While the pictures exuded sheer happiness and ethereal aesthetic, we couldn't help but get awestruck by the couple's style. Sobhita's modest styling approach yet again took the centre stage as she paired the drape with elegant traditional jewellery. She opted for elaborate necklaces, matha Patti and jhumkas. For makeup, she rested her faith in the classic nude makeup look that was highlighted by kohl-rimmed eyes. Gajra adorned bun perfectly added a subtle element to her style.

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala Is The Most Stunning South Indian Bride In A Gold Silk Saree And Traditional Jewellery

My heart is overflowing with gratitude. 🙏



To the media, thank you for your understanding and for giving us the space to cherish this beautiful moment. Your thoughtful respect and kind wishes have added to our joy.



To our dear friends, family, and fans, your love and blessings… pic.twitter.com/1rntU4tDQP — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 5, 2024

Sobhita Dhulipala has been nothing short of a beautiful traditional bride. The actress stayed true to her Telugu roots with every look she adorned. To tie the knot with Naga Chaitanya in Hyderabad, the actress wore an ethereal gold Kanjeevaram saree that came with the most stunning sari work. Maximal jewellery was the highlight of her South Indian bridal look. Motif-laden tiered necklaces, matha Patti, jhumkas, bangles and bajubandh perfectly enhanced her look in no time. Her signature nude makeup with sharp eyeliner was indeed the best way to complete her look.

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala Is A Radiant Bride With An Elegantly Muted Ethnic Makeup Look To Marry Naga Chaitanya