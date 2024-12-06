Advertisement

Sobhita Dhulipala Looked Twice As Nice In A White And Red South Indian Saree For Her Second Bridal Look

Sobhita Dhulipala's second bridal look was all about elegance in a beautiful white and red saree

Read Time: 2 mins
Sobhita Dhulipala Looked Twice As Nice In A White And Red South Indian <i>Saree</i> For Her Second Bridal Look
Sobhita Looked Nothing Short Of Ethereal In A Traditional White Saree

Sobhita Dhulipala's back-to-back bridal looks have been a solid serve. After turning into the most beautiful South Indian bride in a traditional golden silk saree, the actress yet again picked a simple yet statement silhouette for her second bridal look. Nagarjuna Akkineni shared some more dreamy pictures from a wedding ceremony. The quintessential Indian bride stayed true to her traditional aesthetic as she turned to a beautiful white and red saree. While the pictures exuded sheer happiness and ethereal aesthetic, we couldn't help but get awestruck by the couple's style. Sobhita's modest styling approach yet again took the centre stage as she paired the drape with elegant traditional jewellery. She opted for elaborate necklaces, matha Patti and jhumkas. For makeup, she rested her faith in the classic nude makeup look that was highlighted by kohl-rimmed eyes. Gajra adorned bun perfectly added a subtle element to her style. 

Sobhita Dhulipala has been nothing short of a beautiful traditional bride. The actress stayed true to her Telugu roots with every look she adorned. To tie the knot with Naga Chaitanya in Hyderabad, the actress wore an ethereal gold Kanjeevaram saree that came with the most stunning sari work. Maximal jewellery was the highlight of her South Indian bridal look. Motif-laden tiered necklaces, matha Patti, jhumkas, bangles and bajubandh perfectly enhanced her look in no time. Her signature nude makeup with sharp eyeliner was indeed the best way to complete her look.

Sobhita And Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sobhita Dhulipala Mangalsutra Ceremony
