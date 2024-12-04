Sobhita Dhulipala Is The Most Stunning South Indian Bride In A Gold Silk <i>Saree</i> And Traditional Jewellery

With all the build-up to Sobhita Dhulipala's big day, it's safe to say the wait was all worth it. Sobhita Dhulipala looked like the most beautiful bride on her wedding day to marry beau Naga Chaitanya. The first pictures of the wedding put all the speculations to rest that surrounded what her wedding attire would be. In continuation of her deeply rooted traditional attires for the pre-wedding festivities, she picked an ethereal Kanjeevaram saree in a gorgeous gleaming hue. The metallic saree, complete with golden temple borders on the side, celebrated her culture and ancestral history. She honoured her traditions further with gold temple jewellery including a basikam or a forehead thread, maathapatti and a septum nose ring. She also layered on statement necklaces, bangles and earrings for the perfect wedding look. Naga Chaitanya also chose a traditional white kurta and red-lined veshti with a red stole around the neck for the nuptials. Sobhita's hair was styled in a sleek bun adorned with ornaments typical of a South Indian bride accesorising it. The makeup was minimal in bronze tones but enough to highlight her look with gold smokey eyes, bronzer on her cheeks and matte lips for more definition. As for her base, nothing more than her magnificent bridal radiance was required to mark the beginning of this beautiful new chapter of her life.

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala Is A Radiant Bride With An Elegantly Muted Ethnic Makeup Look To Marry Naga Chaitanya

Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you've already brought so much happiness into our lives.



This celebration holds… pic.twitter.com/oBy83Q9qNm — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 4, 2024

For the Pelli Kuthuru ceremony, also known as the haldi ceremony, Sobhita proved that there is no replacement for the red silk saree in an Indian bride's wedding trousseau. She wore a traditional red saree with golden brocade thread work on it with traditional gold jewellery.

For the mangala snaanam, the bride-to-be was seen wearing a mustard yellow saree with traditional gold jewellery and an orange dupatta wrapped around her with heirloom jewellery.

For the Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam, we saw her in an elegant South Indian saree. She was seen wearing a peach saree with a green border on one side and ivory and gold on the other. The saree is paired with an ivory blouse with a golden border to match the colourblock saree but also to complement it.

Also Read: Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala's Radiant Bridal Glow Took Centre Stage For Her Pre-Wedding Festivities

For her intimate engagement to Naga Chaitanya, she went for a traditional half saree-style lehenga from Manish Malhotra in a light peach shade with a golden border. The gold temple jewellery returned to complement her beautifully with her hair in a braid wrapped with a gajra, minimal makeup and maximal bridal glow.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya chose a traditional aesthetic at the core of the celebrations of their big day.

Also Read: Marigold Garlands And Banana Leaf Fronds Festively Decorate Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya's Wedding Venue