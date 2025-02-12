Sobhita Dhulipala Walks The Festive Path Most Elegantly In A Pink <i>Saree</i>

Whenever Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala decide to step out, it is often a fashionable affair.

The effortlessly chic couple was recently spotted at the success party of Thandel.

Etched with just the right kind of traditional elements, Sobhita dhulipala's pick for the night was a beautiful pink saree that came with delicate gold-toned prints over it. Teamed up with a golden blouse, Sobhita looked ethereal. She kept up with the traditional aesthetic with a beautiful temple gold necklace and matching bangles. She indeed exuded new bride vibes with her gorgeous ethnic look.

Naga Chaitanya complemented his wife in a simple yet statement-making look. He opted for a bronze-gold shirt paired with straight-fit pants. His classic style was topped with matching shoes and a minimal accessory look.

Previously, the couple dished style goals yet again with their contrasting look. For a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House, Sobhita opted for a timeless classic ivory saree that came with intricate gold prints on the pleats and pallu. Naga Chaitanya matched the aesthetic in a dapper black bandhgala suit.

