Advertisement

Sobhita Dhulipala Walks The Festive Path Most Elegantly In A Pink Saree

Sobhita Dhulipala looks ethereal in a beautiful pink saree

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Sobhita Dhulipala Walks The Festive Path Most Elegantly In A Pink <i>Saree</i>
Sobhita Dhulipala Walks The Festive Path Most Elegantly In A Pink Saree

Whenever Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala decide to step out, it is often a fashionable affair. 

The effortlessly chic couple was recently spotted at the success party of Thandel

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala Proves Why An Ivory SareeIs As Timeless As It Gets

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Etched with just the right kind of traditional elements, Sobhita dhulipala's pick for the night was a beautiful pink saree that came with delicate gold-toned prints over it. Teamed up with a golden blouse, Sobhita looked ethereal. She kept up with the traditional aesthetic with a beautiful temple gold necklace and matching bangles. She indeed exuded new bride vibes with her gorgeous ethnic look. 

Naga Chaitanya complemented his wife in a simple yet statement-making look. He opted for a bronze-gold shirt paired with straight-fit pants. His classic style was topped with matching shoes and a minimal accessory look. 

Previously, the couple dished style goals yet again with their contrasting look. For a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House, Sobhita opted for a timeless classic ivory saree that came with intricate gold prints on the pleats and pallu. Naga Chaitanya matched the aesthetic in a dapper black bandhgala suit.

Also Read: The Blues Are Better When Sobhita Dhulipala Is Dressed In It

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Sobhita Dhulipala, Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Marriage, Thandel
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now