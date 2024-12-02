Sobhita Dhulipala Was A Resplendent Bride-To-Be In A Red Silk <i>Saree</i> For The <i>Pelli Kuthuru</i> Ceremony

With just mere days away from her big day, Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to be a beautiful bride rooted in traditions. While her bridal glow hardly needs any enhancement, she has embraced what it means to be a traditional South Indian bride in a bright red silk saree for the Pelli Kuthuru ceremony, also known as the haldi ceremony. There's no replacement for the red silk saree in a bride's closet and most certainly not for Sobhita Dhulipala who has kept her traditional aesthetic at the core of her wedding celebrations. Accentuated with traditional gold jewellery - a jadau necklace set with a maang teeka, bangles and an armband, this bride-to-be's resplendent beauty was only magnified. With her hair tied in a low ponytail, the minimalistic bride balanced it with soft smokey eyes and a winged liner to highlight her best feature.

For the mangala snanam, the bride-to-be was seen wearing a mustard yellow saree with traditional gold jewellery and an orange dupatta wrapped around her. The makeup and hair were kept to the bare minimum letting her bridal glow take centre stage.

Sobhita Dhulipala's traditional wedding attires are a refreshing reminder that Indian textiles have so much beauty that they continue to offer.

