Naga Chaitanya's Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala Started Her Wedding Week In Traditional Style In Mustard Yellow And Red <i>Sarees</i>

With just a few days away from the big day, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya begin their wedding festivities. Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's haldi celebration and mangala snanam ceremony mark the auspicious tradition of preparing the couple for their new life together. Sobhita Dhulipala, who has been at the centre of her wedding preparations, has kept it traditional with her outfits for the days leading up to the wedding day and such was the case with these wedding functions too. For the mangala snanam, the bride-to-be was seen wearing a mustard yellow saree with traditional gold jewellery and an orange dupatta wrapped around her. The makeup and hair were kept to the bare minimum letting her bridal glow take centre stage.

The haldi ceremony saw the couple together immensely in love and complementing each other in traditional attire. Naga Chaitanya kept it subtle in a white shirt and veshti. The bride-to-be on the other hand embraced a bridal ruby-red shade for her silk saree. As the couple are showered with love, blessings and flowers, Sobhita's traditional jewellery shines just as brightly.

Sobhita Dhulipala kickstarted her wedding functions with tradition at its roots too. In an Instagram post captioned, "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam" saw her in an elegant South Indian saree. She was seen wearing a peach saree with green borders on one side and ivory and gold on the other. The saree is paired with an ivory blouse with a golden border to match the colourblock saree but also to complement it.

For her intimate engagement to Naga Chaitanya, she went for a traditional half-saree style lehenga from Manish Malhotra in a light peach shade with a golden border. The gold temple jewellery returned to complement her beautifully with her hair in a braid wrapped with a gajra, minimal makeup and maximal bridal glow.

Sobhita Dhulipala is redefining the meaning of traditional wedding looks.

