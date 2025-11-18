Is Sri Lanka Safe? What Solo Female Travellers Say On Reddit, YouTube, Instagram

"Have s*x? Miss, s*x?"

That was the question hurled at a woman on a solo road trip through Sri Lanka, moments before a stranger exposed himself. Her morning had begun with a peaceful sunrise swim. Locals had helped her at a petrol station when her fuel gauge failed. It was the kind of travel day that makes you fall in love with a place. But things changed quickly when a man on a scooter kept slowing down in front of her, then reappeared near a bus stop where she'd paused for a drink. A friendly chat turned increasingly uncomfortable as he asked where she was staying. She said no. He asked his question again. Then came the exposure.

"I can't believe that just happened. Sri Lanka is a beautiful place with really kind people, and then something like that happened and now I know I'll be on edge for the rest of my road trip," she wrote.

Mols, a travel influencer who describes herself as a "Solo Adventure Travel" creator, on Instagram, shared the incident online with a reminder that "solo travel for women is extraordinary, enriching and freeing, but sometimes frightening".

"This was one man, one moment, not a reflection of an entire country," she says, insisting that most of her interactions in Sri Lanka were warm, generous and overwhelmingly positive.

Similar Incidents Spark Conversation

What Mols faced as a female traveller is not unique. She's not the only one. Over the past year, several women travellers have posted their own unsettling experiences from the island.

Monica, a 29-year-old Australian travel influencer who quit her job to solo-travel through Asia, recalled her first day in Sri Lanka in one of her vlogs, she posted on March 2025.

"I was taking the public transport to my hostel... I looked to the side and he, full on, was giving himself a hand**b. P***s out and everything [sic]. And when I tried to shoot a video, he stopped right away. Pretty intense start to my first day in Sri Lanka."

We analysed a few Reddit threads that are also full of mixed but honest accounts of women who have previously travelled the island.

One woman who spent eight months in Southeast Asia said Sri Lanka was the only place she "sometimes felt unsafe" as a solo female traveller, "People are really pushy there, don't take no for an answer, stare like there is no tomorrow and follow you around... It felt way better travelling with a guy."

Another described being followed on Negombo beach, cornered by a man asking for her hand in marriage, and crowded by a group that snapped her photo without permission.

Airport experiences also differ. One East Asian traveller claimed being detained, interrogated and circulated between counters for hours. "There is a high likelihood you will be targeted if you don't have your wits about you. It was exhausting always having to be on high alert," she added that a decade ago her trip had been entirely different, but her recent visit had convinced her to not return.

A Rise In Such Reports As Solo Female Travel Grows

These contrasting experiences are surfacing at a time when solo female travel is booming globally. Searches for it surged by 68 per cent in 2025, and nearly half of women surveyed by visa facilitation firm Atlys now say they are interested in travelling alone. Industry trackers report that women make up over 75 per cent of solo travellers worldwide, with a sharp rise in women-only travel packages.

Sri Lanka reflects this shift. Tourist arrivals crossed 2 million by November 2025, a strong rebound that places the country on track for its 3 million target this year. Revenue has already touched Rs 2.66 billion in the first ten months. Colombo, Kandy and southern beach towns are now seeing a visible rise in solo female tourists, and hospitality businesses have responded with women-friendly hostels, guided trips and safer transit options.

However, with more women travelling alone, more women are also speaking up about moments when they have felt unsafe or uncomfortable. It's not unique to Sri Lanka. It's a pattern seen in many parts of the world. And yet, the island stands at a crossroads: a thriving tourism wave, especially among women, and an urgent need to address the small but significant incidents that could influence perceptions.

Not All Felt 'Uncomfortable'

However, not all accounts are negative. An influencer on Instagram who travelled solo across Colombo, Mt Lavinia, Kandy and Negombo shared on Reddit, "I'd go back solo with zero hesitation."

She drew attention on the street and beach, but mostly harmless curiosity. Uber tuks (e-rickshaw) were reliable, staff were friendly and she always felt secure in well-lit or crowded areas, she said, "The people are awesome, so warm and inviting. Overall, I felt safe."

Even among those who shared uncomfortable moments, most women still insist it doesn't define the country. They emphasise the kindness of locals, the beauty of the landscapes and the general sense of safety in tourist-heavy areas.

Women travelling with a partner say they felt far more relaxed. Those who went solo describe the trip as fulfilling, especially with simple precautions like avoiding isolated beaches at dusk, sticking to trusted transport options and trusting their instincts.

The consensus is not that Sri Lanka is unsafe for women. It's that the experience, like anywhere in the world, can vary. And that women are becoming more vocal about the uncomfortable parts of solo travel rather than brushing them aside.

What To Keep In Mind If You're A Solo Female Traveller

While Sri Lanka continues to grow as a major destination, and a rewarding one for most solo women, basic precautions still matter.