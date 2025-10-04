Actor Malavika Mohanan Slams IndiGo Over Frequent Flight Delays: "Why Are 9 out of 10 Flights Always Delayed?"

Malavika Mohanan was not happy with her recent IndiGo flight experience. The actress shared her ordeal on social media and called out the airline for frequent flight delays. She criticised the company for making passengers sit on the flight instead of informing them about the delay.

"Why are your 9/10 flights always delayed @IndiGo6E? And why this trend of making passengers board the flight and making them sit randomly for an hour or so instead of starting boarding late if you happen to be delayed?" Malavika wrote in a post on X.

Why are your 9/10 flights always delayed @IndiGo6E ? And why this trend of making passengers board the flight and making them sit randomly for an hour or so instead of starting boarding late if you happen to be delayed? — Malavika Mohanan (@MalavikaM_) October 4, 2025

Malavika's post went viral on X, with several users sharing their own unsatisfactory experiences with the airline in the comments section. One user wrote, "Indigo is famous for that. DGCA sleeping as always."

Indigo is famous for that. DGCA sleeping as always. — Radiant (@inmy1name) October 4, 2025

Another added, "Seriously @IndiGo6E, almost every 9/10 flight is delayed? And then this new trend of making passengers board early only to sit randomly for an hour, why not just start boarding later if the flight's delayed? Makes zero sense and adds to everyone's frustration!"

Seriously @IndiGo6E, almost every 9/10 flight delayed? ???? And then this new trend of making passengers board early only to sit randomly for an hour why not just start boarding later if the flight's delayed? Makes zero sense and adds to everyone's frustration! — ???????????????????????? (@TheRealPKFan) October 4, 2025

JUST CHILL ...this problem occurs especially during bad weather or peak hours. ???? — Ａｄｉｔｉ????️???? (@GlamAditi_X) October 4, 2025

An individual shared, "@IndiGo6E thanks for the free escape room experience inside the aircraft. No clues, no movement, just vibes and recycled air for 60 minutes."

@IndiGo6E thanks for the free escape room experience inside the aircraft. No clues, no movement, just vibes and recycled air for 60 minutes. ???????????? — CINEMOLT (@baloo_gro) October 4, 2025

"JUST CHILL... this problem occurs especially during bad weather or peak hours," read a comment.

"She is absolutely correct! On my way to Kashmir via Delhi, the same thing happened. It got delayed by 30 (minutes)- 1 hour, yet I was made to sit near the gate so early," read another comment.

She is absolutely ???? correct !

On my way to Kashmir via Delhi same thing happened it gets delayed by 30- 1 hour yet I am made to sit near gate so early — Dr.Aazim Kassi〽️ (@AazimKassim) October 4, 2025

As of now, there has been no response from IndiGo. This is not the first time the airlines has been under scrutiny. It has made headlines for several issues, including being fined for hygiene problems, engine fire and tail strike incidents.