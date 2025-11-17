"Worst Experience": Korean Tourist Scammed In Delhi By Elderly Man Claiming To Be A 'Professor'

A Korean content creator named Walter K shared a video on Instagram recounting his "frightening" experience of being scammed in Old Delhi, by an elderly man posing as a "professor". The incident, which occurred during the final part of his trip, involved an inflated rickshaw fare and an attempt to extort about $100 (Rs 8,860) from him.

Walter was walking around Connaught Place when the elderly man approached him in a friendly manner, offering to show him around the city with the proposal, "I'll show you around Old Delhi, and when I come to Korea, you show me around". Trusting him, Walter agreed. Throughout their time together, the elderly man made Walter pay for everything, including entry to various places like a gurudwara and local shops, and inflated rickshaw fares. When it came to splitting costs, the man backed out, claiming his wife would "kill" him if he spent money. A rickshaw driver ultimately demanded a highly inflated fare of Rs 3,800 for a short ride.

Feeling unsafe and struggling for nearly an hour, Walter reached out to some local Indian friends for help. Locals intervened, confronted the scammer, and helped Walter get another rickshaw, at which point the elderly man fled the scene. Walter was not physically hurt and got his money back, but described the incident as a "scary and sad time".

"But the bigger problem was a scammer who claimed to be a professor and later asked me for money. I almost lost $100.

I struggled for nearly an hour, but thankfully, when I asked for help, some Indian friends stepped in, helped me get another rickshaw, and it ended without anything worse happening," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Despite the negative experience, he noted that the kind people he met in India far outnumbered the bad ones and that scams can happen anywhere. "The good people I met in India were far more than the bad ones. So even with this bad memory, I will still remember India as a good country. Maybe this is the special balance that was left to me. And most importantly, I'm deeply thankful that I wasn't hurt, that I got my money back, and that I could return safely," he added.

Watch the video here:

Internet Reaction

The video has drawn significant attention online, with many expressing empathy for Walter and calling for action against individuals who target tourists and damage India's reputation. Many users tagged the Delhi Police, urging authorities to identify the scammer and take action.

One user commented, "The truth is not all people are good and never trust anybody. As an Indian I will say that there are few people here who will scam you and will do anything just for money. I am glad that you are doing fine."

Another said, "Everyone is not a good human brother, please be careful whenever you visit next time and specially in Delhi because there are a lot of scammers roaming around the metro or some tourist or Market areas also, so please be careful next time whenever you visit."

A third user added, "this is the biggest betrayal and fraud i have ever seen if it was me that would break my hurt that people really out there taking advantages of trust and kindness and using them for there own benefits kindly take stirct action to this old guy."