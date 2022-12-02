Amla Health Benefits: Healthy Liver To Hair Growth, 4 Notable Benefits Of Indian Gooseberry

Amla provides us with numerous benefits such as better digestion, diabetes control, hair growth and more

Amla berries include antioxidants and vitamins that have a number of health advantages. Amla has a lot of vitamin C, which aids in the body's healing after illness. Numerous flavonols, which have been connected to advantages like improved memory, are also present in amla berries.

In one of her recent Instagram posts via her handle, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 4 reasons we should consume amla. In her series, ‘food in focus', Lovneet explains how amla also known as Indian gooseberry, can improve our health.

She writes, “The Indian gooseberry is just the magic pill you need to boost your overall health. From the common cold to diabetes, from nourishing your hair to relieving constipation, adding gooseberries to your diet every day brings with it a ton of health benefits.”

Here are the 4 benefits of amla as shared by nutritionist Batra:

1. Enhances liver function

Amla possesses good amounts of phytochemicals like quercetin, gallic acid, corilagin, and ellagic acids that aid the body in detoxification and in fighting free radicals.

2. Improve Blood Glucose metabolism

Amla helps to improve glucose metabolism in diabetic patients, therefore, reducing the fasting and postprandial blood glucose levels in the body. Chromium, a mineral present in Amla fruits responsible for the anti-diabetic effect.

3. Increase hair growth

Amla extract could help prevent hair loss and increase hair growth by blocking the activity of a specific enzyme and promoting the proliferation of certain hair follicle cells.

4. Reduced Cholesterol Levels

Amla might be useful in controlling high cholesterol. PPAR-a is the main protein involved in lipid and cholesterol metabolism. Amla helps to increase the level of PPAR-a, thereby reducing the level of total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, VLDL cholesterol, and triglycerides in the body.

Look at her post:

Make sure to incorporate amla into your diet this season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.