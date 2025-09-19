From Ginger Tea To Buttermilk: 10 Best Drinks To Boost Gut Health

The gut, also known as the second brain of the body, plays a central role in overall health and well-being. This complex ecosystem of trillions of bacteria, known as the gut microbiome, influences everything from digestion to immune function, and even mental health. A healthy gut can enhance nutrient absorption, support immune responses, reduce inflammation, and potentially influence mood and cognitive function. However, poor diet and lifestyle habits can negatively affect gut health and contribute to symptoms including gas, bloating, diarrhea, heartburn, and constipation.

Diet plays a crucial role in maintaining gut health. What we eat can nourish the beneficial bacteria in our gut or contribute to dysbiosis (an imbalance in gut bacteria). If you want to make your gut healthier and stronger, here are some gut-boosting drinks you must add to your diet.

Top drinks to boost gut health

1. Buttermilk

This fermented dairy drink is rich in probiotics and calcium. It supports digestion and enhances the growth of good bacteria. Buttermilk can also help reduce bloating.

2. Ginger tea

Ginger is well-known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It can soothe the digestive tract and help alleviate nausea. Sipping ginger tea can help you support overall gut health.

3. Green tea

Packed with antioxidants, especially catechins, green tea is known to support gut health by reducing inflammation and promoting a healthy microbiome.

4. Fennel seed water

Fennel is great for reducing bloating and gas, promoting smooth digestion. Fennel seeds contain anethole, which stimulates the secretion of digestive enzymes. Drinking fennel seed water can help soothe an upset stomach and alleviate gas.

5. Kefir

Kefir is a fermented beverage that helps support digestive health. It may also enhance immune function due to its rich nutritional profile, including vitamins B and K2, and various minerals.

6. Coconut water

Naturally hydrating and rich in electrolytes (particularly potassium), coconut water aids in maintaining proper hydration levels, which is essential for optimal digestion and nutrient absorption.

7. Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented tea that is rich in probiotics that help balance the gut microbiome. Kombucha is also a source of organic acids and antioxidants, promoting overall gut health.

8. Apple cider vinegar

When diluted in water, ACV is known for its ability to aid digestion and may help maintain a balanced gut flora. It contains acetic acid, which can enhance nutrient absorption. However, it is not for everyone. If you experience any discomfort, discontinue use immediately.

9. Herbal teas

Varieties like peppermint and chamomile are known for their soothing effects on the digestive system. They contain compounds that can help relax the gut muscles, reduce inflammation, and alleviate digestive discomfort.

10. Water

Just like other bodily functions, water is essential for your gut. It supports digestion in many ways. So, drink enough water throughout the day for better health.

Combine these drinks with a balanced and nourishing diet for a healthier gut.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.