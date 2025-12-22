Experts Highlight Meditation As A Scientific Tool For Stress Management And Emotional Regulation

Meditation is a scientific tool that can help manage stress and regulate the brain's emotional responses, said experts at the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), under the Ministry of Ayush.

The experts, celebrating World Meditation Day on Sunday, highlighted the clinical relevance of meditation in today's competitive world.

“Nearly 60-70 per cent of stress is occupational in nature and stressed the need to align body and mind through techniques prescribed in the Patanjala Yogasutra,” said Prof. (Dr.) Kashinath Samagandi, Director, MDNIY.

Referring to contemporary research, he explained that neuroimaging studies show that Om chanting reduces activity in the amygdala -- the brain's centre for fear and negative emotions -- by activating the prefrontal cortex, which regulates emotional responses.

An fMRI study has demonstrated significant deactivation of the amygdala during loud Om chanting compared to the resting state.

He further cited findings from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, indicating that Yoga Nidra produces measurable changes in brain activity associated with deep relaxation and emotional regulation, thereby reducing stress and systemic inflammation.

Notably, the UN General Assembly last year proclaimed 21 December as World Meditation Day, reaffirming the right of every individual to enjoy the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.

The initiative aligns with the Ministry of Ayush's ongoing efforts to integrate traditional Indian wisdom with modern lifestyle practices for a healthier society.

During the event, Swami Muktimayananda of the Ramakrishna Mission, New Delhi, encouraged participants to turn inward for lasting peace.

“The calming mental fluctuations begin with self-understanding and recognition of one's true nature -- Sat Chit Anand Swaroop -- grounded in love and compassion,” he said.

He also stressed adherence to Yama and Niyama to overcome ego, jealousy, and unfulfilled desires that disturb inner harmony.

The event saw specialised meditation sessions that brought together eminent scholars, yoga practitioners, and enthusiasts.

The programme also featured practical demonstrations of various meditation techniques, aimed at equipping participants with effective tools to enhance mental and emotional resilience.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)