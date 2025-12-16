"Not Because They Hate India": Man Reveals Why Many Living Abroad Don't Want To Return

Man, who is an expert in personal finance, has sparked a debate on social media after he weighed in on why many Indians living abroad are not willing to return to their nation, despite emotional ties.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the man, identified as Swapnil Kommawar, said that many believe that life in countries like the US and Canada is easier compared to India.

"Yesterday I was talking to my friend who stays in Canada. He told me something very honestly. He said, Even after saving 5-6 crore, many people don't feel like coming back to India. Not because they hate India. But because life there is... easier," wrote Kommawar, who is the author of Rich Trader Poor Trader.

The post gained massive traction with 279.2K views, over 3,000 likes and more than 200 comments.

"He said: Work culture is better. Rules are clear. Overtime is paid. Less corruption. Here, even small things drain energy pollution, traffic, daily stress. He said money matters, but more than that, peace of mind, dignity at work, and system support matter a lot."

"He still loves India emotionally. But practically, life abroad feels more stable." He wrote that there was no judgment, as he shared his feelings. Kommawar further noted that everyone has their own priorities in life.

Social Media Reaction

"Many NRI have even stopped making their yearly trips to India because people are genuinely afraid of being scammed by someone on the road or even by their relatives," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Yah, true. Exploitation at worker level is huge and mostly sexual for the women workers. Especially if you ask for overtime, contractor will beat you for sure. If companies pays overtime, contractors take it," another user wrote.

"Canada is one of the best countries to immigrate to for Indians , however the experience is not same for everyone . Inspite of the free healthcare if one needs regular medical attention its very difficult in Canada," a third wrote.