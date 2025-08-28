Who Is Wong Lu Yang? The Doctor Behind Malaysia's Viral BMW Cheating Scandal

Malaysian doctor Wong Lu Yang has come under public attention after a viral video accused him of being involved with a woman inside his BMW. On August 27, Wong uploaded an apology video on Facebook, admitting his mistake and expressing regret, particularly towards his wife.

He publicly apologised, saying he had sought his wife's forgiveness and was grateful that she allowed him to return home. Wong also revealed that his family had previously faced blackmail attempts before the allegations went public. He admitted the issue caused his wife pain again when the video began circulating online.

In a separate statement, Wong reported that he and his family had been targets of online harassment and cyberbullying. Personal information, including photos and phone numbers, had been shared without consent. Wong stated that he has lodged a police report and would consider legal action against those spreading defamatory or false content.

He stressed that the controversy is a personal matter and unrelated to any organisations, friends, or family members. Following the incident, youth leadership NGO JCI Kota Bharu suspended Wong from his role as president. The group announced that past president Tan Zhi Qian would serve as acting head until further notice.