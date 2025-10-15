Report Calls Justin Trudeau Dating Katy Perry "A Bit Of Mid-Life Crisis"

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's romance with pop superstar Katy Perry is a "midlife crisis" following the end of his marriage, a Canadian society source said.

"Dating Katy may just be Trudeau's answer to going to Burning Man," the insider told Page Six. "It's a bit of a midlife crisis." Trudeau split from Sophie Gregoire in 2023, after being married for 18 years.

"He is sowing his oats all over again. He's free from the ties of office and his marriage," the source said.

Photos and videos of Perry and Trudeau together on a yacht in Santa Barbara, California, went viral in the last few days. While the American popstar was seen in a black swimsuit, Trudeau was spotted shirtless. The two were seen hugging and kissing each other on the deck of the yacht.

One of his friends described the period as a moment of relief for Trudeau, who spent much of his 40s heavily constrained by his responsibilities and family duties.

"I don't think anyone who knows him is surprised that Justin would date someone famous. It does echo his father. It's in his DNA to do this," said the society source, referring to his father, Pierre Trudeau, who was also known for having high-profile relationships.

"They both need a boost, and it may be a mutually beneficial thing," said another insider.

The two were first seen together having dinner in July at Le Violon, a fancy restaurant in Montreal. A few days later, Trudeau attended one of Perry's concerts with his 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace.

During the summer, PEOPLE reported that Perry accompanied Trudeau to Chester, Nova Scotia. Perry's representatives denied these claims.

Since stepping down as Prime Minister earlier this year, Trudeau has remained largely out of the public eye.

Trudeau has three children, Xavier (18), Ella-Grace (16), and Hadrien (11), from Sophia, while Perry has a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, with actor Orlando Bloom. She was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.