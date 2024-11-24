MAMA Awards 2024: SEVENTEEN Scripts History After Winning Two Grand Prizes

K-pop group SEVENTEEN cemented their dominance in the music industry by winning two daesangs (grand prize) at the 2024 MAMA Awards. The award ceremony is one of the most prominent events in the K-pop industry. SEVENTEEN won the daesang at MAMA for the second year in a row. After winning Album of the Year in 2023, the 13-member ensemble won the coveted Artist of the Year award at the 2024 MAMA event on Saturday. In an emotional acceptance speech, member Woozi said: "They say you're free to dream, but for us, winning a grand prize for two consecutive years was something we never imagined. We'll continue to live to repay this honour, staying steadfast and unchanged."

SEVENTEEN continued their winning streak by bagging another daesang, Album of the Year, for its 11th EP Seventeenth Heaven. Additionally, SEVENTEEN was presented with Best Male Group, Super Stage and Fans' Choice Male Top 10 awards, sweeping five in total.

Soon after, fans flooded social media with heartfelt messages and celebratory posts congratulating the band for their big win. On X, A fan wrote, “You are one of the best things that ever happened to me. Thank you for your music, your love for each other, and the inspiration you give me daily to keep me going. I love you so much. You deserve all the awards and good things in life.”

Another added, “SO PROUD OF OUR BOYS!!!! Their hard work and efforts all year really paid off. Well deserved and a big shoutout to carats who voted and streamed so hard too, we did it!!!”

“CONGRATULATIONS SEVENTEEN. I'm so proud of you, I love you so soooo much,” read a post.

For the first time in its history, a portion of the MAMA Awards ceremony was hosted in the United States, garnering international interest. The two-day event took place in Los Angeles and Osaka, Japan, hosted by Park Bo-gum and Kim Tae-ri respectively.