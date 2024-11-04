LACMA Art+Film Gala: From Kim Kardashian's Jewels To Baz Luhrmann's Acceptance Speech - Here's All You Need To Know

The 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles brought together an impressive lineup of stars from the entertainment world, including Colman Domingo, Andrew Garfield, Laura Dern, Ricky Martin, Omar Apollo, Nicholas Hoult, Jennifer Tilly, Matt Friend, Lisa Ann Walter, Kaia Gerber, Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez. The 13th edition of this event was presented by Gucci. Kim Kardashian made headlines by wearing Princess Diana's jewels, which she had recently acquired at auction. The highlights of the evening included Baz Luhrmann receiving the film award, Simone Leigh being honoured with the art award and a performance by Charli XCX, featuring a surprise appearance from her Sweat tour partner, Troye Sivan.

Australian director Baz Luhrmann was presented with the film award by British editor Anna Wintour. In an emotional speech, Luhrmann emphasized the collaborative nature of art. He said, “I am shaking a bit actually. In fact, I'm a little bit crying inside. Whether it's music or fashion or theater or art or film, there are no silos. In the end, all creative people are trying to do is to express themselves, reach out and touch people. So these silos, these borders between them, they are meaningless,” as quoted by Variety.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Eva Chow, Chloe Sevigny, Javier Bardem, Viola Davis, Anna Kendrick, Sarah Paulson, John David Washington, Dev Patel and Eliza Gonzales, among many others, were also present at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

Sponsored by Gucci, the night featured the debut of Gucci Notte, which is Sabato De Sarno's second eveningwear collection for the luxury brand. The evening kicked off with celebrities posing at LACMA's iconic Urban Light installation on Wilshire Boulevard. After the arrivals, guests enjoyed a cocktail hour, followed by a dinner crafted by Chef David Shim of Cote New York, the first and only Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse in the United States.