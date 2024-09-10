Advertisement

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian And Others At An Event

Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up the shoot of The Bluff

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian And Others At An Event
Priyanka Chopra, Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian at the event. (Image Courtesy: Getty)
New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra  co-hosted the third edition of the annual Caring for Women Dinner in New York City on Monday, September 9. The event was organised by The Kering Foundation, a non-profit organisation addressing gender-based violence. The gala featured several notable co-hosts including, Salma Hayek, Matthew McConaughey, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, François-Henri Pinault, Donatella Versace, Carmelo Anthony, Urs Fischer, Billy Crudup and Camila Alves McConaughey. Among the many celebrity attendees were actresses Julianne Moore and Jessica Chastain. The star-studded ceremony coincided with the New York Fashion Week which began on September 6.

In a series of pictures dropped by a fan page on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra was seen having fun with Julianne Moore, Jessica Chastain and Naomi Watts. The first picture captures the global icon sharing the same frame with Jessica. Priyanka was dressed to impress in a lacey black gown. Jessica wore a green sequinned halter-neck gown that came with a plunging neckline. Both flashed beaming smiles for the camera. The second picture shows Priyanka Chopra posing with Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts. The smiles on their faces proved that they were truly enjoying themselves. Take a look:  

In another set of pictures, Priyanka Chopra shared the frame with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace also clicked a photo with the Love Again star.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up filming for director Frank E. Flowers' The Bluff. She shared a carousel of pictures and videos on Instagram to announce the completion of the shoot. In her caption, the actress wrote, “It's a picture wrap on The Bluff!!! … and to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege. This one truly has been a labour of love.” Read her full note below:

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Ilya Naishuller's Heads Of State, co-starring  John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Priyanka Chopra, Caring For Women Dinner, New York City
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
High School Musical Alum Ashley Tisdale Welcomes Second Child. See First Glimpse Of Baby Girl
In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian And Others At An Event
ICYMI: Dua Lipa Made Her Relationship With Callum Turner Insta Official
Next Article
ICYMI: Dua Lipa Made Her Relationship With Callum Turner Insta Official
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com