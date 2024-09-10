In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian And Others At An Event

Priyanka Chopra co-hosted the third edition of the annual Caring for Women Dinner in New York City on Monday, September 9. The event was organised by The Kering Foundation, a non-profit organisation addressing gender-based violence. The gala featured several notable co-hosts including, Salma Hayek, Matthew McConaughey, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, François-Henri Pinault, Donatella Versace, Carmelo Anthony, Urs Fischer, Billy Crudup and Camila Alves McConaughey. Among the many celebrity attendees were actresses Julianne Moore and Jessica Chastain. The star-studded ceremony coincided with the New York Fashion Week which began on September 6.

In a series of pictures dropped by a fan page on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra was seen having fun with Julianne Moore, Jessica Chastain and Naomi Watts. The first picture captures the global icon sharing the same frame with Jessica. Priyanka was dressed to impress in a lacey black gown. Jessica wore a green sequinned halter-neck gown that came with a plunging neckline. Both flashed beaming smiles for the camera. The second picture shows Priyanka Chopra posing with Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts. The smiles on their faces proved that they were truly enjoying themselves. Take a look:

In another set of pictures, Priyanka Chopra shared the frame with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace also clicked a photo with the Love Again star.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up filming for director Frank E. Flowers' The Bluff. She shared a carousel of pictures and videos on Instagram to announce the completion of the shoot. In her caption, the actress wrote, “It's a picture wrap on The Bluff!!! … and to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege. This one truly has been a labour of love.” Read her full note below:

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Ilya Naishuller's Heads Of State, co-starring John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid.