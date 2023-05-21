Cannes 2023: Jab Urvashi Rautela Met Julianne Moore - 'What An Unforgettable Night'

Urvashi Rautela shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines for her appearance at the Cannes film festival. The actress first made heads turn with her stunning crocodile necklace and now, she has posted a set of images with Hollywood star Julianne Moore. The carousel features images of Urvashi and Julianne posing for the camera, along with a video of the same. Sharing the post, Urvashi Rautela said, “What an unforgettable night in Cannes with @campariofficial @juliannemoore and all marvellous people.” She also added details of her ensemble – while her jewellery was by Chanel, she picked a bag by Maison Valentino. Fans of the star have flooded the comments section with compliments. She also added the geotag for Cannes, France - French Riviera.

As mentioned earlier, Urvashi Rautela was the cynosure of all eyes at the 76th edition of the festival in the French Riviera, thanks to a striking appearance wearing a reptilian necklace. Recently, the actress expressed her thoughts on the highly-discussed necklace by Cartier and her reasons for choosing to wear it. She enthusiastically stated, "It is one of my favourites and I absolutely love it. It has got a lot of history behind it. It is something of a signature. I believe that when you are in Cannes and being a very proud Indian, I feel that there has to be something signature, something very different. I absolutely love the design, and the diamonds on it. It is something worth it.”

Made from gold and adorned with diamonds and cabochon emeralds, the necklace is a stunning piece of artistry. The original necklace was commissioned by a Mexican actress Maria Felix and made to resemble her pet crocodile.

Here is a glimpse of Urvashi Rautela at the film festival that she shared with the caption, “76th Festival de Cannes 2023 Merci.”

It was last year that Urvashi Rautela made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Prior to this, Urvashi gained recognition through her participation in various beauty pageants. She is widely recognized for her roles in films such as Singh Saab The Great, Great Grand Masti, and Hate Story 4, among others/.







