Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela's Red Carpet Look Is... Wait...Blue Lips. Remind You Of Someone?

Urvashi Rautela on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Urvashi Rautela returned to the Cannes red carpet with a big gown and wait for it, blue lips. The actress' love for ruffled outfits remained intact as she walked the red carpet at the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Thursday night. Urvashi wore a blue and white gown. She accessorised her look with striking blue lips. Urvashi Rautela's look was inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's purple lips at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. OG Aishwarya surprised us with startling lips that supplied Twitter with a lifetime of memes with the look. The actress too walked the red carpet tonight.

See Urvashi Rautela's look here:

(Image courtesy: Getty)

(Image courtesy: Getty)

On Wednesday, Urvashi walked the red carpet at the screening of the film Kaibutsu (Monster) when the paparazzi mistook her for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been attending the film festival for years. Urvashi, on Thursday, shared a couple of news clipping about the paparazzi's oopsie and she wrote in her Instagram story, "Come on guys! So basically you want me to scowl at French media and paparazzi."

Meanwhile, Urvashi's day 1 look at the film festival was all but eclipsed by her alligator necklace, which became the centre of many memes, replying to which she wrote in her Instagram story, "To all members of media, I have sentiments attached with my high-jeweled crocodile masterpiece necklace."

Urvashi Rautela made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Urvashi, who has participated in a couple of beauty pageants, is best-known for starring in films such as Singh Saab The Great, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, to name a few. She has also been a part of few popular music videos.