Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela Mistaken For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan By Foreign Media. Her Reaction

Urvashi Rautela on the Cannes red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Urvashi Rautela, during her second red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year, was mistaken for OG Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Urvashi walked the red carpet at the screening of the film Kaibutsu (Monster) during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on Wednesday, when the paparazzi mistook her for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been attending the film festival for years. Urvashi, on Thursday, shared a couple of news clipping about the paparazzi's oopsie and she wrote in her Instagram story, "Come on guys! So basically you want me to scowl at French media and paparazzi."

Read Urvashi Rautela's post here:

Screenshot of Urvashi Rautela's Instagram story

For her second red carpet appearance, Urvashi wore a ruffled orange gown from the shelves of Tarik Ediz. She carried a little red bag by the brand Tada. Her jewelry was by Serendipity Jewelry. See photo of her day 2 look here:

(Image courtesy: AFP)

Urvashi's day 1 look at the film festival was all but eclipsed by her alligator necklace, which became the centre of many memes, replying to which she wrote in her Instagram story, "To all members of media, I have sentiments attached with my high-jeweled crocodile masterpiece necklace."

Urvashi Rautela made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Urvashi, who has participated in a couple of beauty pageants, is best-known for starring in films such as Singh Saab The Great, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, to name a few. She has also been a part of few popular music videos.