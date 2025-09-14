Trinamool Ex-MP Mimi Chakraborty, Actor Urvashi Rautela Summoned In Betting App Case

Trinamool ex MP Mimi Chakraborty, actor Urvashi Rautela have been asked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before them in connection with an alleged illegal betting app case.

While Ms Chakraborty has been asked to visit the central agency's Delhi headquarters on Monday, Ms Rautela will visit a day later on Tuesday in connection with the betting app 1xBet.

This development comes as part of an ongoing investigation into the 1xBet case, where the agency, which investigates financial crimes, has previously questioned several actors and cricketers.

The agency is investigating multiple cases involving illegal betting apps that are alleged to have defrauded numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees, or have evaded a substantial amount of taxes.

In this case, the ED is likely to ask Ms Chakraborty about her alleged involvement with 1xBet, an online betting platform that has been accused of money laundering and tax evasion.

The agency has been probing several high-profile individuals, including cricketer Suresh Raina, for their alleged links to the platform

The Union government has banned real-money online gaming by bringing in legislation recently.

According to estimates by market analysis firms and probe agencies, there are about 22 crore Indian users in various such online betting apps out of which half (about 11 crore) are regular users.

The online betting app market in India is worth over USD 100 billion, which is growing at the rate of 30 per cent, according to experts.

The government recently told Parliament that it has issued 1,524 orders from 2022 till June 2025 to block online betting and gambling platforms.