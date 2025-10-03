Urvashi Rautela Reshares Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Stories, Internet Calls Her "Unbothered Queen"

Urvashi Rautela was trolled once again by the Internet recently. She re-shared four of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram stories, leaving social media in splits.

What's Happening

Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to post separately about Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and a tribute to primatologist Jane Goodall, who died on October 1, 2025.

The reason the Internet trolled Urvashi Rautela was not because she chose to share stories on the same subjects, but because she simply reposted the exact pictures Priyanka had shared on her account.

How Reddit Reacted

Redditors quickly began reacting as the post went viral on the platform.

One person wrote, "Urvashi Rautela is posting the same stories as Priyanka Chopra. I love her."

Another added, "Youngest, most beautiful IITian beauty pageant winner to ever post the same stories as PC. The only person whom I can't tell is a character or real."

A third commented, "I always wonder, is Urvashi dumb or acting dumb to stay relevant in the industry. Unbothered queen. This is hilarious!"

Another user said, "Urvashi is fun in small doses. I used to do the same when I wanted attention from my crush. Those were the school days, though."

One more comment read, "Urvashi is one of the most entertaining Bollywood celebs. She is like a fun brain-rot movie - you know it's so bad that it's actually fun to watch!"

Another user wrote, "She is not stupid... we are talking about her after she did this, so she won. Once again, Queen Urvashi won."

One more reaction read, "After Rakhi Sawant, she is the one who can handle all-time entertainment."

Another added, "Urvashi and her ability to stay in the news or gossip somehow... hats off."

In A Nutshell

Urvashi Rautela was recently trolled for sharing the same stories as Priyanka Chopra on Instagram. While some called it "harmless", others tagged her as an "unbothered queen".

