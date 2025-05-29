Urvashi Rautela Claims Leonardo DiCaprio Called Her "Queen Of Cannes", Internet Has Doubts

Urvashi Rautela might be trolled, targeted at but she, somehow, manages to make it to the headlines. Urvashi Rautela met Leonardo DiCaprio at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. On Thursday, she shared pictures with the Hollywood superstar and claimed that she was called "the Queen of Cannes" by Caprio.

What

Urvashi Rautela shared two selfies with Leonardo DiCaprio on her Instagram.

Urvashi is seen smiling, while, Leonardo DiCaprio is seen showing thumbs up.

Urvashi wrote in the caption, "When Leonardo DiCaprio calls you the Queen of Cannes! Thank you, Leo... now that's a Titanic compliment."

The Internet's Reaction

Urvashi Rautela's post with Leonardo Dicaprio was viral in no time. Orry, who happens to be Urvashi's close friend, wrote in the comments section, "What do u mean when he calls u queen of Cannes ??? U r the queen of cannes what else is he meant to u ?? Didi ?? Bhenjiii??? Urvashi Baiiii??"

Meanwhile, trolls didn't leave the opportunity to criticize Urvashi Rautela. A user wrote, "Does Leo know that he called you the queen of Cannes??!!"

Another comment read, "Did he complement you for Daku Maharaj and Dabidi Dibidi."

"If self obsession was a person," read another comment.

Another troll wrote, "Only 90s people know him. Isne car me rose ke sath kand karke titanic duba di thi..."

In A Nutshell

Urvashi Rautela made a few appearances at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival last week. During her second appearance at Cannes, Urvashi Rautela's wardrobe did all the talking - not for its brilliance but for a noticeable hole near her underarm. She was also trolled for blocking the staircase during a photoshoot at the film festival.