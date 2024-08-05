Priyanka Chopra's "Last Week Of Filming" <i>The Bluff</i> Smeared With "Bloody Fun Times"

Do not get concerned by Priyanka Chopra's blood-smeared face in her latest Instagram post. She is having “bloody fun times” on the sets of her upcoming film The Bluff. On Monday, the actress dropped a set of pictures and videos from “the last week of filming” in Gold Coast, Australia. The first couple of snaps featured Priyanka with fake blood dripping from her face. Her bruised fingers made an appearance in the following click. In one of the clips, Priyanka's makeup artist is seen giving her a burnt hair look using rice bubbles. She also showed fake burn marks on her arms. “It's a very glamorous life you guys,” she said in the video. “Bloody Fun times on The Bluff. Last week of filming. PS: FYI for the unversed, I'm on a film set and it's all makeup. The 1800s on pirate ships were violent times. Incredible to see how every department on a film crew creates make-believe into reality,” Priyanka's caption read.

Last month, Priyanka Chopra dropped another slew of pictures from The Bluff shoot. The first video captured the Baywatch star with some injuries (fake obviously) on her face. Her daughter Malti Marie Jonas featured in a few snaps too. Priyanka also gave fans a glimpse of the crew members in the post. “Lately The Bluff. PS: for those who can't tell. We use fake blood for movies. It's makeup. Thank you,” she wrote in the caption. Take a look:

Oh, and then Priyanka Chopra suffered an actual wound while filming. Sharing the injury scar, she wrote, “Professional hazards at my job #latestaquisition #thebluff #stunts." Directed by Frank E Flowers, The Bluff revolves around a Caribbean woman whose past life gets unveiled after pirates invade her island. The Boys star Karl Urban is also a part of the cast.