Priyanka Chopra's Throwback "To A Girl In Her 20s" - "Be Proud Of Your Younger Self"

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post is a throwback gem. The actress has shared a compilation of her dance performances at several award shows from the early 2000s. In the clip, Priyanka can be seen dancing to multiple Bollywood hits such as Ek Do Teen, Ina Mina Dika, Laal Dupatta, Aaja Soniye, Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, Aaj Ki Raat, Say Na Say Na, Khudaya Khair, Mar Jawaan, Right Here Right Now, Pehli Baar Mohabbat and many more. In her caption, Priyanka wrote, “Throwback to the Early 2000s, almost as early as 2001 ,2002. When I first started working in the movies in Mumbai, I truly did not know how much of a love affair I would have with the stage and especially dancing on it. When I was in school, I was always doing extra curriculars on stage, but there was something that just hits different when I'm performing on songs from my movies sung by the most incredible singers in India and being able to deliver entertainment to a live audience. It is intoxicating. It's the closest I've felt to doing what my husband does every day, LOL.. #rockstarlife.”

Talking about how she went through multiple rehearsals for all these performances, Priyanka Chopra added, “But looking back at some of these videos, I can't help but get nostalgic about how the young me would go for multiple rehearsals over days, lean on the incredible choreographers and dancers that sculpted me into becoming more and more confident on stage and on set. Thank you to everyone who, without even knowing, contributed to my journey in such a big way.”

Priyanka Chopra also stated that she is proud of herself. She wrote, “This is just a throwback to a girl in her 20s, shaping the woman that I am today. I'm proud of her. And grateful for her dedication and hustle. Take the time to be proud of your younger self. You are you today because of your tenacity yesterday. PS: old videos, sorry for the pixelation.”

Reacting to the post, Priyanka Chopra's husband, singer Nick Jonas wrote, “Baby I'm your biggest fan forever and always.” Actress Surbhi Jyoti said, “More power to you Priyanka I love you.” Mindy Kaling commented, “These are amazing.” Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu called Priyanka “Queen.”

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Bluff and Heads Of State.