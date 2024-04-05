Sobhita Dhulipala's Shout Out To Monkey Man Director Dev Patel: 'Look What You Made, Kid'

Sobhita shared this image. (courtesy: SobhitaDhulipala)

Dev Patil's directorial debut Monkey Man has hit the big screens. Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays a pivotal role in the film, has shared a series of images from Monkey Man's premiere event on Instagram. In the first photo, Dev and Sobhita are posing for the camera. While Sobhita is dressed in a Gaurav Gupta gown, Dev looks sharp in a suit. Next, we see the big screen with the film's poster. Additionally, there are more snaps of Sobhita posing alongside the cast of Monkey Man. Sharing the pictures, Sobhita wrote a sweet note for her co-star and director Dev Patil. She said, “So much love for this fellow right here. Look what you made, kid :) Monkey Man out now, in theatres worldwide.” Actress Saiyami Kher was among the first to drop a comment under Sobhita's post. She posted a black heart emoji.

A few days ago, the makers dropped the second trailer of Monkey Man. The video begins with a dramatic drone shot of a massive crowd. After that, we see a showdown between Dev Patel and Sikandar Kher's characters. During the fight, Dev points a gun at Sikandar and narrates the tragic story of how he lost his mother during childhood. The intensity goes to the next level when Sikandar physically assaults Dev. The trailer showcases societal inequality and how the wealthy abuse less privileged people. A few seconds later, Dev finds inspiration from Lord Hanuman and wears a gorilla mask before going to an underground club. Sobhita Dhulipala's character is shown as Dev's ally. She even motivates him by saying, “Make them remember your name."

Monkey Man also stars Sharlto Copley, Adithi Kalkunte, and Makarand Deshpande.