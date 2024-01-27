ICYDK: Sobhita Dhulipala Auditioned For Monkey Man In 2016

Sobhita Dhulipala in a still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

If you are a Sobhita Dhulipala fan, we have good news for you. The actress recently shared the trailer for her debut Hollywood film, Monkey Man. The movie is led by Dev Patel, who also makes his directorial debut with this project. In the trailer, we follow Dev Patel's character as he embarks on a mission seeking revenge against corrupt leaders who killed his mother. The story is set in India and draws inspiration from the legend of Hanuman. The video shows Dev's character making money by being involved in an underground fight club. During the fights, the protagonist wears a gorilla mask. We also catch glimpses of Dev as a child spending time with his mother, and learn about the tragic circumstances leading to her death. As he grows older, he is determined to avenge her death. On the other hand, Sobhita's character is shown working in what seems to be a nightclub. In a particular scene, she advises Dev, "You need to fight for your mother."

The caption of the video reads, “An absolute joy to share the trailer of my debut Hollywood film #MonkeyMan. Releasing on 5th April across theatres globally.” After watching the trailer, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said, “Looking super,” with a fire emoji. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “Wow!!!” with a comet emoji. Adarsh Gourav expressed, “So sooo excited for this! Looks absolutely mental!!”. Director Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali wrote, “Cannot wait!!!”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap gave a shout-out to Monkey Man by sharing the trailer on his Instagram Stories and tagging Sobhita Dhulipala. Upon resharing the post, Sobhita shared a trivia, stating, “Trivia: I auditioned for Monkey Man in 2016. It was a day before we (Anurag and Sobhita) left for the Cannes Film Festival with Raman Raghav 2.0 (My debut). Been a beautiful ride. Thank you for the vibes and wonder.” Sobhita Dhulipala made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap-directed Raman Raghav 2.0 which also starred Nawaxzuddin Siddique and Vicky Kaushal.

In addition to Sobhita Sobhita Dhulipala and Dev Patel, Monkey Man also stars Sharlto Copley, Brahim Achabbakhe, Sikandar Kher and Adithi Kalkunte in key roles.