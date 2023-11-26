Marrakech Film Festival 2023: Anurag Kashyap Poses With Willem Dafoe, Melita Toscan Du Plantier And Others

Image was shared by Anujrag Kashyap. (Courtesy: anuragkashyap10)

Leave Anurag Kashyap to his global star-studded affairs at the Marrakech Film Festival—no disturbances allowed. Recently, the director treated us to a series of snapshots of himself hanging out with none other than Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, renowned for his roles in movies like Hannibal, Another Round, The Hunt, and Polar. In the shared images, Anurag exuded cool vibes, comfortably seated on a sofa in an all-black ensemble. Right beside him, Mads Mikkelsen is the epitome of elegance in a black and white tuxedo. Both are seen having a great time moment, savouring cigars like seasoned aficionados. Anurag's caption spilled the details: "Sharing a rolled up golden Virginia with Marrakech Film Festival at Mads Mikkelsen. The most fu**in' amazing human being and a brilliant actor and so so much more .. stories that I will tell for life to my people. So much beautiful time spent drinking, talking and just hanging out…” Anurag Kashyap is a part of the festival's Conversations With session alongside Simon Baker, Faouzi Bensaïdi, Bertrand Bonello, Matt Dillon, Naomi Kawase, Viggo Mortensen, and Andrew Zvyagintsev.

In response to the post, numerous film celebrities chimed in with their comments. Actor Vijay Varma remarked, "Kashyap on home ground." Kubbra Sait expressed, "I'm loving the casual flex!" Bani J shared, “Obsessed with this!!!! He just seems like the coolest cat around. Sheesh.” Karan Grover added, “He's a legend.”

Before this, Anurag Kashyap shared pictures with producer Melita Toscan Du Plantier. According to her IMDB profile, she has produced movies like Masaan, In The Fade, and, Eva. In the pictures, the producer is seen dressed in a beautiful blue gown with white embroidered details. In the caption, Anurag expressed, “The beautiful Melita Nikolic who always brings people together from across the world.”

And if you thought Anurag's posts from the film festival were done, think again. In another one of his posts, he was flashing a million-dollar smile alongside American actor Willem Dafoe, renowned for his roles in iconic films like Spider-Man, The Lighthouse, Inside, and Platoon. Both Anurag and Willem exuded style in their all-black outfits. The caption accompanying the pictures read, “With the amazing Willem Dafoe, at Marrakech Film Festival,” with a red heart emoji.

Earlier, the director shared a picture with the legendary British actress Tilda Swinton and the ever-so-talented British director and screenwriter Joanna Hogg. Captioning the picture, he wrote, “First night at the Marrakech Film Festival with the most beautiful and amazing Tilda Swinton and the boss lady Joanna Hogg.”

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap last directed the film Kennedy, a neo-noir thriller movie, which premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.