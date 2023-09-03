Anurag Kashyap Says He Would 'Love To Work With Alia Bhatt If It Doesn't Affect The Budget'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: aliaabhatt )

Anurag Kashyap has said that Alia Bhatt is “one of the best actors in the country”. The filmmaker added that he “would love to” collaborate with her. Anurag Kashyap, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming crime drama Haddi, told Zoom that he always wanted to work with Alia but the budget of his movies never allowed him to approach her. Anurag Kashyap said, “I think Alia [Bhatt] is one of the best performers in the country, and I always reach out to her after watching her work. But I keep quiet when I don't like something she's done.”

The filmmaker added, “I would love to (work with Alia Bhatt) if it doesn't affect the budget and the dynamics of my film, but it also has to come from the other side.” He continued, “I don't believe in wishful thinking. I don't chase actors more than once. If they tell me to make adjustments to the script, I do it, but mostly, their hesitation is enough to get me to back out. Because if their heart isn't in it, you can tell immediately on the screen.”

Anurag Kashyap's comments on Alia Bhatt came days after she won the National Awards in the Best Actress category, for her work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kriti Sanon also won the National Award in the same category for her role in Mimi.

Coming back to Haddi, which has been directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. Anurag Kashyap will share the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will be essaying the role of a transgender.

Haddi also features Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. The movie will premiere on Zee5 on September 7.