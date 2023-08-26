National Awards: Kriti Sanon Reveals She Called Up Alia Bhatt After Big Win

Alia Bhatt (L), Kriti Sanon (R). (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon, who shared the National Award for Best Actress with Alia Bhatt this year, can't stop praising her fellow winner. The two actors had already congratulated and praised each other in their respective social media posts. Now, Kriti Sanon revealed in her interview with News 18 that she called up Alia Bhatt after her National award win. Kriti Sanon told News 18, "I've always admired Alia as an actor and she was phenomenal in Gangubai Kathiawadi. We've both played the title role in our respective films and it's a proud moment to be sharing this prestigious award with her! I called her up and both of us were just too excited." Kriti Sanon won the award for Mimi while Alia for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt tagged Kriti Sanon in her gratitude post and wrote, "I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi... It was such an honest and powerful performance... I cried and cried...so so well deserved... Shine on you star...The world is your oyster." In the comments section, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Let's celebrate soonnnn."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's entire post here:

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon wrote these words for Alia in her gratitude post, "Congratulations Alia. So, so well deserved. I've always admired your work and I'm too excited that I get to share this huge moment with you! Yaayyiie. Big hug. Let's celebrate."

Take a look at Kriti's entire post here:

On Saturday, Kriti Sanon visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple. Kriti was pictured distributing sweets to the paparazzi stationed outside. Kriti Sanon was accompanied by her family - her mom Geeta, dad Rahul and sister Nupur.

Kriti Sanon made her debut with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff. She is popular for her performances in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Raabta, Dilwale. In Mimi, Kriti Sanon plays a village woman who chooses surrogacy as a profession.

Alia Bhatt is known for movies like Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Humpty Sharma Ki Duhaniya, Brahmastra. In Gangubai Kathiawadi she plays the character of real life sex worker-turned-activist. The movie earned five National Awards this year.