Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Incredible Transformation As Transgender Character For 'Haddi'

On Tuesday, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui posted a 38-second video of his transformation for his upcoming film 'Haddi'. The actor is all set to play a transgender character in the movie. The actor dropped a time-lapse video of him getting into the prosthetics of his character. Along with the video, the actor wrote, "Here's a sneak peek into my transformation in #Haddi. #Haddi releasing in 2023."

The transformation video starts off with a kohled eye, lipstick, wearing a long kurta and a long hair wig. The movie is directed by debutante filmmaker Akshat Ajay Sharma.

Watch the video here:

The internet loved the epic transformation. A user commented, "Great Artist, Great Actor, Nawaz." Another user wrote, "SRK, Nawaz Bhai and many more like them are very hardworking actors in the film industry."

The third user commented, "Nawaz bhai best as always."

Earlier, the actor shared a picture of himself intensely looking at the camera. In the second shot, the actor can be seen posing with a few members of the LGBTQI+ community. Sharing his experience of working in the film, the actor tweeted: "Working with real-life trans women has been an incredible experience in Haddi. Their presence was empowering."

The actor shared the first look from Haddi in August this year and he wrote: "Crime has never looked this good before. Haddi is a noir revenge drama starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a never-seen-before avatar. Filming begins, releasing in 2023."

A star of critically-acclaimed films like the Gangs Of Wasseypur series and the Sacred Games web series, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in recent years, starred in Serious Men, No Man's Land and Jogira Sara Ra Ra. He has also featured in films like Badlapur, Kick, Raman Raghav 2.0, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raees, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Motichoor Chaknachoor and Raat Akeli Ha, among others.

The actor was last seen in Heropanti 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. His next project is Bole Chudiyan. He will also feature in Tiku Weds Sheru with Avneet Kaur. He will also star in Noorani Chehra and Adbhut.