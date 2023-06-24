Sobhita Dhulipala Was Asked If She Is 'Willing' To Date An Actor Now. Her Reply

Sobhita Dhulipala shared this image. (courtesy: sobhitad)

Sobhita Dhulipala is gearing up for the release of The Night Manager season 2. It will be released on June 30. The actress is super busy with promotion campaigns. Now, in an interview with Film Companion, Sobhita, who is rumoured to be dating Naga Chaitanya, opened up about her thoughts. FYI, Earlier, Sobhita had said that she doesn't want to date an actor “because the vanity of it is too much”. The actress was asked if “she is willing to reevaluate” her criteria. To which, Sobhita Dhulipala said, “Yeah. I think my judgments have come down a little bit.” She added that “being judgmental is necessarily a bad thing. I feel like it's only when we judge, can we assess.”

Sobhita Dhulipala added, “If we are constantly judgmental for the sake of analysing, that's not right. But I think, being judgmental in measure is very natural. I may have had a certain amount of conditioning which I am, over the years pulling down.”

The Night Manager Season 2 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in key roles. It is a Hindi adaptation of the hit Hollywood series of the same name. Sharing a poster of her character in the show, Sobhita wrote, “It is a test of loyalty and relationships. What new twists await? Find out what happens next in #TheNightManager Part 2. Streaming from 30th June only.”

Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the second part of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan among others. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about the less screen time of her character in the second part of the film, Sobhita said, “From the beginning, I didn't have characters that were very large in their screen time. So it taught me to use the tit-bits to bring a punch into that.”

She added, “I think I've had opportunities in my career where I got to frontline a show, and I've got a very small part in a very crowded talent pool, like a PS. I've been part of different kinds of environments and I like it all. I think variety is something all actors thrive on. I'm not too hellbent on being this overnight diva, star. I don't feel that attached. I want to have a meaningful, long career where I get to do various characters and I want to do them well.”