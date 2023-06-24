How Sobhita Dhulipala Braved Being Body-Shamed, Told She Was 'Not Pretty Enough'

Sobhita Dhulipala shared this image. (courtesy: sobhitad)

Sobhita Dhulipala opened her heart out during a recent interview with The Indian Express. Sobhita recalled her audition days, before she stepped into movies and revealed that she was on the receiving end of brutal criticism for her appearance and she told The Indian Express, "When you are starting out, everything is a battle. I am not from the movies. I remember in my ad auditions I was told many times that I am not gori (fair) enough. There were these things which you see at ad level, where I was told to my face that I am not pretty enough. Not that I was (dejected)."

Sobhita added how she braved those comments and added during the interview, "I started thinking how I can be creative, still be a part of this industry because I am really passionate about it and work for it every single day. That's when you start thinking out of the box, instead of waiting for a brilliant successful commercial filmmaker to discover you. What is in my control is to go for auditions, give my 100 percent."

Sobhita Dhulipala, who became a household name after starring in the web-series Made In Heaven, has featured in films cross languages. She is best-known for starring in Bollywood films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Kaalakaandi, Chef, The Body and Ghost Stories. Besides Hindi films, she has starred in movies like Kurup, Major, Moothon and Goodachari. Sobhita was last seen in the second part of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. She will next be seen in the second part of the series The Night Manager.