Aishwarya Lekshmi's ROFL Reaction To PS-2 Co-Star Sobhita Dhulipala's BTS Pics

Sobhita with Aishwarya Lekshmi. (courtesy: sobhitad)

Hey folks, Sobhita Dhulipala's latest post on Instagram deserves your attention. From fun to glamour and cuteness, it has every element of entertainment. But the highlight is her co-star Aishwarya Lekshmi's ROFL comment on her post. Sobhita, who has been basking in the success of the recently released Ponniyin Selvan 2, shared a few BTS pictures and clips from the film's set on Saturday. While the first photo shows the actress dressed as her character Vaanathi and gracefully posing for a mirror selfie, the second slide is too cute to miss. It features Sobhita and Aishwarya goofing around backstage in their characters' fits. It starts with Aishwarya stuck in a pose and Sobhita informing her: “So now, it is a video. We are just taking some BTS pictures.” As soon as they start enacting a scene from the film, they forget their lines and freeze, bursting into laughter seconds later.

As you swipe left, two more photos of Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi, in hilarious poses, flash on the screen. “Last shooting day of PS1 and 2. Post picture wrap...Thank you for the love, for the memories, for the honour that it has been. I'm (crying emoji),” wrote Sobhita in the caption and added in Tamil “Romba romba nandri.” When translated to English, it means: “Thank you very much.”

Within an hour, the post caught the attention of Aishwarya and she dropped an epic comment. “Nooooooooooooooo!” she wrote and added: “This was not supposed to go public” with cold face emojis.

Ponniyin Selvan-2, directed by Mani Ratnam, also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi and Karthi. The first part released last year.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Ponniyin Selvan -2 four stars out of five and wrote: “Ponniyin Selvan-2 completes what PS-1 set out to create - a screen version of a daunting text. The result is a cinematic work of monumental proportions, an epic that looks primed to stand the test of time.”

Before Ponniyin Selvan-2, Sobhita Dhulipala was seen in The Night Manager alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.