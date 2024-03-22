Monkey Man New Trailer: It's Dev Patel vs The Rich In A Mega Showdown

A still from Monkey Man. (courtesy: YouTube)

The second trailer for Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man is out now. Sikandar Kher, who plays a pivotal role in this action-thriller, shared the video of the nearly three-minute trailer on his Instagram handle. The clip kicks off with a breathtaking drone shot capturing a massive crowd. It then plunges us into the heart of the action as Dev Patel's character confronts Sikandar, pointing a gun and recounting the hardships of his childhood and the tragic loss of his mother. The intensity escalates as Sikandar's character physically assaults Dev, highlighting the underlying theme of societal inequality and the abuse of power by the wealthy over the less privileged.

After that, we witness a transformation in Dev Patel's character as he draws inspiration from Lord Hanuman and enters an underground club wearing a gorilla mask. Oh, and did we mention snippets of legendary Zakir Hussain playing the tabla and infusing rhythmic energy that elevates the viewing experience?

On the other hand, Sobhita Dhulipala's character emerges as a supporter of Dev by encouraging him with powerful words like, "Make them remember your name." As the trailer draws to an end, viewers are treated to a showdown between Dev and the villainous Sikandar Kher, promising an epic battle that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

While sharing the trailer, Sikandar Kher wrote, “Bad assery served garam and taaza ! #MonkeyMan trailer 2”

Sikandar Kher's step-father, veteran actor Anupam Kher was amongst the first viewers to comment on the post. He wrote, “FANTASTIC!” accompanied by fire emojis.

Monkey Man marks the debut Hollywood project of Sikandar Kher. A few days ago, the movie was screened at the SXSW in Austin. Post the screening, Anupam Kher gave a huge shoutout to his son's performance. Anupam's friend, producer Rajender Singh Pahl, who watched the movies at the screening, uploaded a special post for Sikandar. In response to Rajender's nstagram post, Anupam wrote "So so proud of #Sikandar. Jai Ho!" in the comment section.

Monkey Man will be released worldwide on April 5. Sharlto Copley, Adithi Kalkunte, and Makarand Deshpande will also be seen in the film.