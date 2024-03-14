Anupam Kher's Shout Out To Son Sikandar's Monkey Man Performance: 'So So Proud'

Sikandar Kher at the screening of Monkey Man. (courtesy: AnupamKher)

Sikandar Kher's debut Hollwood filmMonkey Man had a special screening at the SXSW in Austin. Sikandar received a loud shout out from his father Anupam Kher for his performance. He wrote in the comments section of his friend Rajender Singh Pahl's appreciation post, "So so proud of #Sikandar. Jai Ho!" Anupam Kher's dear friend and producer Rajender Singh Pahl, who watched the film at the screening, applauded Sikandar for his Hollywood debut. He wrote, "Dearest Sikandar! Watched your MAGNIFICENT performance in #DevPatel's #MonkeyMan at the @SXSW premiere in Austin. What a dynamic entry in #Hollywood! You made us proud! On a side note It was wonderful to have you at our place in Houston for a couple of days." Tagging Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher, he wrote, "Congratulations to my dearest friends @anupampkher and @Kirronkhermp too. May Waheguru give you more and more success." Take a look:

After the trailer of Monkey Man released a few months ago, Anupam Kher couldn't contain his happiness and wrote an elaborate post praising his son. He wrote, "Dearest Sikandar Kher! What a FABULOUS entry into the world of #Hollywood. The trailer of #DevPatel's #MonkeyMan is absolutely brilliant and intriguing! And you in it are amazingly effective! Congratulations! May God bless you and the film with great critical and box office success! Bravo and Jai Ho!" Reacting to the post, Sikandar wrote, "Thank you dad [heart emoji]." Take a look at the post here:

Sikandar Kher also dropped an image with Dev Patel who made his directorial debut with Monkey Man. Sharing the photo, Sikandar Kher wrote, "Dev Blaine! Take a look:

Sikandar Kher is best known for his work in projects such as Aarya, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Aurangzeb, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive and The Zoya Factor. Monkey Man stars Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Sobhita Dhulipala, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher.