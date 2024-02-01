Anupam Kher On Son Sikandar's Hollywood Debut With Moneky Man: 'What A Fabulous Entry'

Sikandar Kher in the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Actor Sikandar Kher is all set to make his Hollywood debut in Dev Patel's Monkey Man. Ahead of the big release, Sikandar Kher got a special shout out from Anupam Kher. For context, Sikandar Kher is the son of actress Kiron Kher and her former husband Gautam Berry. Kiron Kher and Anupam Kher have been married since 1985. Sharing the trailer of the video, Anupam Kher cheered for Sikandar and wrote: “Dearest Sikandar Kher! What a FABULOUS entry into the world of #Hollywood. The trailer of #DevPatel's #MonkeyMan is absolutely brilliant and intriguing! And you in it are amazingly effective! Congratulations! May God bless you and the film with great critical and box office success! Bravo and Jai Ho!”

In response to the post, Sikandar Kher said: “Thank you dad [heart emoji].”

Sharing the trailer of his film, Sikandar Kher said, “Presenting our trailer of a ride and a half of a lifetime...:And we're coming to theatres worldwide on the 5th of April … #MonkeyMan.”

In response to the post, actor Abhishek Bachchan – a close friend of Sikandar Kher – dropped fire emojis. Dia Mirza said, “Too good [fire emojis].” Huma Qureshi wrote, “Love [fire emoji].” Shantanu Maheshwari replied with fire emojis, while Sonali Bendre dropped clap emoticons. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wrote, “That's what you call a trailer.” Anil Kapoor said, “Superb,” with fire emojis and his brother Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Wowwwwww outstanding trailer.” Tara Sutaria said: “Wow. Cannot wait, Siks!” and Adarsh Gourav gushed, “Bro next level,” with fire emojis.

Sobhita Dhulipala, who also plays an important role in Monkey Man, replied with heart and crying emojis.

Sikandar Kher also dropped an image with Dev Patel, who in addition to headlining the film has also directed the project. Monkey Man is Dev Patel's directorial debut. Sharing the photo, Sikandar Kher wrote, “Dev Blaine!”

Sikandar Kher is best known for his work in projects such as Aarya, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Aurangzeb, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive and The Zoya Factor.