MAMA Awards 2024 Day 1: Full List Of Winners Out

For all K-pop fans, we have some amazing news in store for you. No points for guessing. We are here to talk about the MAMA awards. The three-day event kicked off on November 21 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. For the remaining two days, the awards will move its base to the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The MAMA Awards 2024 will end on November 23. This year, Aespa and BLACKPINK's Jennie are leading the nominations. While Aespa has eight nominations, Jennie has been nominated in seven categories. Now, let us take a look at the winners from MAMA Awards 2024 Day 1. 

Best New Male Artist

82MAJOR

ALL(H)OURS

AMPERS&ONE

NCT WISH

NOWADAYS

TWS

Winner: TWS

Favorite Global Performer Male

Winner: RIIZE

Best New Female Artist

BABYMONSTER

ILLIT

MEOVV

QWER

UNIS

YOUNG POSSE

Winner: ILLIT

Inspiring Achievement

Winner: J.Y. Park

Best Dance Performance Male Group

NCT 127 – Fact Check
RIIZE – Love 119
SEVENTEEN – God of Music
Stray Kids – LALALALA
ENHYPEN – Sweet Venom

WINNER: TWS – plot twist

Now, let us take a look at the other nominations —

BEST MALE GROUP

ENHYPEN
NCT DREAM
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
ZEROBASEONE

BEST FEMALE GROUP

(G)I-DLE
aespa
IVE
LE SSERAFIM
NewJeans
TWICE

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE MALE SOLO

Jimin– Who
Jung Kook – Standing Next to You
KEY – Pleasure Shop
TAEMIN – Guilty
TAEYONG – TAP

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE FEMALE SOLO

HWASA – NA
JENNIE – You & Me
NAYEON (TWICE) – ABCD
SUNMI – Balloon in Love
YUQI ((G)I-DLE) – FREAK

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE FEMALE GROUP

(G)I-DLE – Super Lady
aespa – Supernova
ILLIT – Magnetic
IVE – Baddie
LE SSERAFIM – EASY
NewJeans – How Sweet

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE SOLO

BIBI – Bam Yang Gang
IU – Love wins all
LEE MU JIN – Episode
Lim Young Woong – Warmth
TAEYEON – To. X

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE GROUP

(G)I-DLE – Fate
AKMU – Hero
DAVICHI – A very personal story
PLAVE – WAY 4 LUV
Red Velvet – Cosmic

BEST RAP & HIPHOP PERFORMANCE

DEAN – DIE 4 YOU
Lee Young Ji – Small girl (Feat. D.O.)
Leellamarz -Boys Like Girls (Feat. Gist, Jayci yucca)
RM – LOST!
ZICO – SPOT! (Feat. JENNIE)

BEST BAND PERFORMANCE

DAY6 – Welcome to the Show
HYUKOH, Sunset Rollercoaster – Young Man
LUCY – The knight who can't die and the silk cradle
N.Flying – Into You
QWER – T.B.H

BEST COLLABORATION

GroovyRoom – Yes or No (Feat. HUH YUNJIN of LE SSERAFIM, Crush)
Jay Park – Taxi Blurr (feat. NATTY of KISS OF LIFE)
Lee Young Ji – Small girl (Feat. D.O.)
Sung Si Kyung, Naul – Even for a moment
ZICO – SPOT! (Feat. JENNIE)

BEST OST

Crush – Love You With All My Heart (Queen of Tears OST)
ECLIPSE – Sudden Shower (Lovely Runner OST)
LEE CHANGSUB – Heavenly fate (A Not So Fairy tale OST)
Roy Kim – Whenever, Wherever (My Demon OST)
TAEYEON – Dream (Welcome to Samdal-ri OST)

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

aespa – Armageddon
IU – Love wins all
IVE – HEYA
K.Will – No Sad Song For My Broken Heart (Prod. Yoonsang)
SEVENTEEN – MAESTRO

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

aespa – Supernova
ILLIT – Magnetic
LE SSERAFIM – CRAZY
NewJeans – Supernatural
RIIZE – Impossible
TAEMIN – Guilty

