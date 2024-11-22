MAMA Awards 2024 Day 1: Full List Of Winners Out

For all K-pop fans, we have some amazing news in store for you. No points for guessing. We are here to talk about the MAMA awards. The three-day event kicked off on November 21 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. For the remaining two days, the awards will move its base to the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The MAMA Awards 2024 will end on November 23. This year, Aespa and BLACKPINK's Jennie are leading the nominations. While Aespa has eight nominations, Jennie has been nominated in seven categories. Now, let us take a look at the winners from MAMA Awards 2024 Day 1.
Best New Male Artist
82MAJOR
ALL(H)OURS
AMPERS&ONE
NCT WISH
NOWADAYS
TWS
Winner: TWS
Favorite Global Performer Male
Winner: RIIZE
Best New Female Artist
BABYMONSTER
ILLIT
MEOVV
QWER
UNIS
YOUNG POSSE
Winner: ILLIT
Inspiring Achievement
Winner: J.Y. Park
Best Dance Performance Male Group
NCT 127 – Fact Check
RIIZE – Love 119
SEVENTEEN – God of Music
Stray Kids – LALALALA
ENHYPEN – Sweet Venom
WINNER: TWS – plot twist
Now, let us take a look at the other nominations —
BEST MALE GROUP
ENHYPEN
NCT DREAM
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
ZEROBASEONE
BEST FEMALE GROUP
(G)I-DLE
aespa
IVE
LE SSERAFIM
NewJeans
TWICE
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE MALE SOLO
Jimin– Who
Jung Kook – Standing Next to You
KEY – Pleasure Shop
TAEMIN – Guilty
TAEYONG – TAP
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE FEMALE SOLO
HWASA – NA
JENNIE – You & Me
NAYEON (TWICE) – ABCD
SUNMI – Balloon in Love
YUQI ((G)I-DLE) – FREAK
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE FEMALE GROUP
(G)I-DLE – Super Lady
aespa – Supernova
ILLIT – Magnetic
IVE – Baddie
LE SSERAFIM – EASY
NewJeans – How Sweet
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE SOLO
BIBI – Bam Yang Gang
IU – Love wins all
LEE MU JIN – Episode
Lim Young Woong – Warmth
TAEYEON – To. X
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE GROUP
(G)I-DLE – Fate
AKMU – Hero
DAVICHI – A very personal story
PLAVE – WAY 4 LUV
Red Velvet – Cosmic
BEST RAP & HIPHOP PERFORMANCE
DEAN – DIE 4 YOU
Lee Young Ji – Small girl (Feat. D.O.)
Leellamarz -Boys Like Girls (Feat. Gist, Jayci yucca)
RM – LOST!
ZICO – SPOT! (Feat. JENNIE)
BEST BAND PERFORMANCE
DAY6 – Welcome to the Show
HYUKOH, Sunset Rollercoaster – Young Man
LUCY – The knight who can't die and the silk cradle
N.Flying – Into You
QWER – T.B.H
BEST COLLABORATION
GroovyRoom – Yes or No (Feat. HUH YUNJIN of LE SSERAFIM, Crush)
Jay Park – Taxi Blurr (feat. NATTY of KISS OF LIFE)
Lee Young Ji – Small girl (Feat. D.O.)
Sung Si Kyung, Naul – Even for a moment
ZICO – SPOT! (Feat. JENNIE)
BEST OST
Crush – Love You With All My Heart (Queen of Tears OST)
ECLIPSE – Sudden Shower (Lovely Runner OST)
LEE CHANGSUB – Heavenly fate (A Not So Fairy tale OST)
Roy Kim – Whenever, Wherever (My Demon OST)
TAEYEON – Dream (Welcome to Samdal-ri OST)
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
aespa – Armageddon
IU – Love wins all
IVE – HEYA
K.Will – No Sad Song For My Broken Heart (Prod. Yoonsang)
SEVENTEEN – MAESTRO
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
aespa – Supernova
ILLIT – Magnetic
LE SSERAFIM – CRAZY
NewJeans – Supernatural
RIIZE – Impossible
TAEMIN – Guilty