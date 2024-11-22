MAMA Awards 2024 Day 1: Full List Of Winners Out

For all K-pop fans, we have some amazing news in store for you. No points for guessing. We are here to talk about the MAMA awards. The three-day event kicked off on November 21 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. For the remaining two days, the awards will move its base to the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The MAMA Awards 2024 will end on November 23. This year, Aespa and BLACKPINK's Jennie are leading the nominations. While Aespa has eight nominations, Jennie has been nominated in seven categories. Now, let us take a look at the winners from MAMA Awards 2024 Day 1.

Best New Male Artist

82MAJOR

ALL(H)OURS

AMPERS&ONE

NCT WISH

NOWADAYS

TWS

Winner: TWS

Favorite Global Performer Male

Winner: RIIZE

Best New Female Artist

BABYMONSTER

ILLIT

MEOVV

QWER

UNIS

YOUNG POSSE

Winner: ILLIT

Inspiring Achievement

Winner: J.Y. Park

Best Dance Performance Male Group

NCT 127 – Fact Check

RIIZE – Love 119

SEVENTEEN – God of Music

Stray Kids – LALALALA

ENHYPEN – Sweet Venom

WINNER: TWS – plot twist

Now, let us take a look at the other nominations —

BEST MALE GROUP

ENHYPEN

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

ZEROBASEONE

BEST FEMALE GROUP

(G)I-DLE

aespa

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

TWICE

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE MALE SOLO

Jimin– Who

Jung Kook – Standing Next to You

KEY – Pleasure Shop

TAEMIN – Guilty

TAEYONG – TAP

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE FEMALE SOLO

HWASA – NA

JENNIE – You & Me

NAYEON (TWICE) – ABCD

SUNMI – Balloon in Love

YUQI ((G)I-DLE) – FREAK

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE FEMALE GROUP

(G)I-DLE – Super Lady

aespa – Supernova

ILLIT – Magnetic

IVE – Baddie

LE SSERAFIM – EASY

NewJeans – How Sweet

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE SOLO

BIBI – Bam Yang Gang

IU – Love wins all

LEE MU JIN – Episode

Lim Young Woong – Warmth

TAEYEON – To. X

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE GROUP

(G)I-DLE – Fate

AKMU – Hero

DAVICHI – A very personal story

PLAVE – WAY 4 LUV

Red Velvet – Cosmic

BEST RAP & HIPHOP PERFORMANCE

DEAN – DIE 4 YOU

Lee Young Ji – Small girl (Feat. D.O.)

Leellamarz -Boys Like Girls (Feat. Gist, Jayci yucca)

RM – LOST!

ZICO – SPOT! (Feat. JENNIE)

BEST BAND PERFORMANCE

DAY6 – Welcome to the Show

HYUKOH, Sunset Rollercoaster – Young Man

LUCY – The knight who can't die and the silk cradle

N.Flying – Into You

QWER – T.B.H

BEST COLLABORATION

GroovyRoom – Yes or No (Feat. HUH YUNJIN of LE SSERAFIM, Crush)

Jay Park – Taxi Blurr (feat. NATTY of KISS OF LIFE)

Lee Young Ji – Small girl (Feat. D.O.)

Sung Si Kyung, Naul – Even for a moment

ZICO – SPOT! (Feat. JENNIE)

BEST OST

Crush – Love You With All My Heart (Queen of Tears OST)

ECLIPSE – Sudden Shower (Lovely Runner OST)

LEE CHANGSUB – Heavenly fate (A Not So Fairy tale OST)

Roy Kim – Whenever, Wherever (My Demon OST)

TAEYEON – Dream (Welcome to Samdal-ri OST)

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

aespa – Armageddon

IU – Love wins all

IVE – HEYA

K.Will – No Sad Song For My Broken Heart (Prod. Yoonsang)

SEVENTEEN – MAESTRO

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

aespa – Supernova

ILLIT – Magnetic

LE SSERAFIM – CRAZY

NewJeans – Supernatural

RIIZE – Impossible

TAEMIN – Guilty