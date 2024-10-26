Crazy Viral: SEVENTEEN Lit Up The Stage At Chicago Concert Like This

Popular South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN has officially touched down in the United States. The acclaimed K-pop group kicked off the U.S. leg of their Right Here world tour at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on October 22, marking their first live performance in the country in over two years. After two sold-out shows in Goyang, Korea, SEVENTEEN returned to the US concert stage with a warm welcome.

I can now sleep peacefully. Had an amazing time at the @pledis_17 concert tonight. Best birthday gift to myself ever. Sometimes u just have to treat yourself. #SEVENTEEN#SVT_RIGHT_HERE_IN_CHICAGO #SVT_RIGHT_HERE_WORLDTOUR #SVT_RIGHT_HERE_IN_US pic.twitter.com/Tt3cxMonBC — Nenny⁷💜 Ateez 8/11 G-Idle 9/15 SVT 10/23 (@nenny21) October 24, 2024

The three-hour concert featured an impressive setlist of 22 songs from their extensive discography, including tracks from their latest album, Spill the Feels, released earlier this month, along with fan favourites like Super, God of Music, and Adore U. US fans were particularly excited for the group's first live performance of the DJ Khaled-assisted single, LOVE, MONEY, FAME.

Joshua Hong expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you so much for showing us endless love and support, even when we can't see each other often. We'll definitely be back soon, so just wait for that. We love you." S. Coups added, "Until the thirteen of us are together again, let's stay united and support each other while having fun."

In an announcement on their official social media handles, the band revealed they will perform live on ABC's Good Morning America on October 30. Additionally, they have partnered with Spotify to host an exclusive pop-up event, Carat Station NYC, on October 26.

Upcoming tour stops include New York (October 25 and 27), San Antonio (October 31 and November 1), Oakland (November 5 and 6) and Los Angeles (November 9 and 10). The band will also continue their tour in Japan and other parts of Asia.

SEVENTEEN, consisting of members S Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino is known for their dynamic performances, synchronised dancing and self-produced music. Their previous concert, SEVENTEEN tour Follow Again To Seoul, took place on April 27 and 28 in Seoul.