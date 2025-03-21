Pics From BTS Jungkook's Reunion With SEVENTEEN's Mingyu On Military Break Are Crazy Viral

BTS member Jungkook recently had a sweet reunion with boyband SEVENTEEN's Mingyu. Jungkook, who is on a military break, met his good friend at a BBQ restaurant in Itaewon, Seoul.

On Thursday (March 20), a fan page dropped a picture of Jungkook and Mingyu on X (formerly Twitter). In the snapshot, Jungkook is seen enjoying his meal. There are a few bottles of beverages on the table.

For the dinner outing, Jungkook kept it simple in a black hoodie and matching cap. On the other hand, Mingyu wore a white shirt.

The side note read, “JUNGKOOK & MINGYU known as gyukook spotted again together having dinner in Itaewon.”

For those unaware, Jungkook and Mingyu are a part of the '97-liners group. The team comprises of male K-pop artists who were born in 1997. Other members who belong to the 97-squad are GOT7's BamBam and Yugyeom, SEVENTEEN's DK and The8, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, Stray Kids' Bang Chan and NCT's Jaehyun.

Jungkook enlisted in the army, a mandatory 18-month tenure, in December 2023. He is expected to be discharged in June this year. As for Mingyu, he has not yet announced the date of his military joining.

Coming to BTS, all seven members of the boyband — Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM, V Suga and J-hope, are set to reunite this year following their military discharge. Ahead of that, their agency BigHit Entertainment made an exciting announcement.

On March 17, BigHit Entertainment dropped the teaser trailer of BTS 7 Moments on Instagram. Through the post, the company teased the BTS Army (BTS' dedicated fanbase) with the septet's reunion.

The teaser shows a chip being inserted into a silver “BTS DISK”, symbolising the transition into the world of BTS. Soon the disk opens from the centre to reveal all the seven members of the boyband. BTS 7 Moments will be released on April 2.

“BTS 7 Moments 3D Visualiser” read the caption.

Meanwhile, Mingyu and the other members of SEVENTEEN — S Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino wrapped up their Right Here World Tour in February.