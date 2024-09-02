BTS Jungkook's Thank You Note To Fans For Birthday Wishes: "Armys, I Hope You Will Do Well"

BTS' golden maknae Jungkook turned 27 on Sunday (September 1). On the special occasion, his fans flooded the social media handles with birthday wishes. Recently, the idol shared a thank-you note for fans on Weverse. He wrote, "Armys, thank you for all the birthday wishes. I'm doing well. I'll try to wrap up the rest of my service in uniform well (t/n: military service) well. Armys, I hope you will do well during that time as well!!!"

A day ago, BTS members RM and J-Hope wished Jungkook in a special way. BTS leader RM posted a song from Jungkook's album Golden and added a pink heart and cake emojis. J-Hope, on the other hand, shared a photo of Jungkook with the message, "Happy birthday to my brother."

This year, Jungkook celebrated his birthday while serving in the military, with his discharge scheduled for 2025. On the professional front, Jungkook is gearing up for the release of his film I Am Still, which will hit theatres soon. The film, described as a celebration of Jungkook's solo career, chronicles his 150-day journey leading up to his first solo album, Golden. It features live performances from Seoul, his celebrated Times Square showcase, as well as new interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Earlier, Jungkook released his solo album Golden, which includes tracks such as Closer To You, Standing Next To You, Yes or No, Please Don't Change, Somebody, Shot Glass of Tears, Hate You, and Too Sad to Dance. He also released two solo singles: 3D, featuring Jack Harlow, and Seven, a collaboration with American rapper Latto.

In addition, Jungkook is currently featured in the travel variety show Are You Sure?, which he co-stars in with Jimin. The series will follow their travels to New York, Jeju Island and Sapporo. Are You Sure? consists of eight episodes and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.